I’m A Celebrity 2024 Winner Crowned After Series Finale

The winner of the 2024 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has been crowned.

McFly singer Danny Jones won the public vote in Sunday’s final episode on ITV, with Coleen Rooney coming second and the Reverend Richard Coles in third place.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart, I gave my all in there, gave myself, and it’s a lovely feeling to be liked,” Jones told viewers who voted for him.

Runner-up Rooney said she “couldn’t have wished for someone better to be in the final with”.

Jones received 55.2% of the public vote in the final, ITV announced, with Rooney picking up 44.8%.

Jones, 38, cried as he was crowned the 2024 winner, saying it felt “amazing” and “surreal”.

He called his campmates “unbelievable” because “they made it so easy for us to get through the hard times”.

“I’ve had some of the hardest times I’ve ever had, and some of the highest of highs,” he told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

He is part of the pop-rock boy band McFly, which formed in the early 2000s and scored hits with songs including Five Colours in Her Hair and All About You.

Jones’ victory in I’m a Celebrity… comes in the same year that he won ITV’s primetime singing show The Masked Singer.

Ahead of the winner being named, Rooney – who hit the headlines in 2022 during the “Wagatha Christie” libel trial against Rebekah Vardy – said: “Knowing that I have made it to the final makes me proud. I’m a proud mum, I’m a proud wife, I’m a proud daughter.”

During the final, the trio took on their final Bushtucker trial to win a three-course meal for their last night in camp.

In his exit interview, Coles said: “It was much harder than I thought it would be, but that was great.

“The best thing was everybody else, we had such a good time.”

Also part of the line-up were professional dancer Oti Mabuse, Coronation street actor Alan Halsall, former professional boxer Barry McGuigan and TikToker GK Barry.

Love Island star Maura Higgins and Coles arrived in camp as this year’s late arrivals.

Loose Women panellist Jane Moore was the first person to leave, calling it a “weird and magical experience”.

She declined to call it a positive time, saying “I’ve never been so soaked in my life, constantly”, referencing the rain that swept the camp on several days.

Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough was second to leave, after taking on seven trials during his time on the show.

He proved to be a divisive figure in the camp after being accused of not pulling his weight in tasks by his fellow celebrities.

In a shock twist, N-Dubz singer and former X Factor judge Tulisa Constostavlos became the third celebrity to leave.

She did not appear on ITV’s spin-off show I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked and then deleted all posts about the show on her Instagram page.

Then Constostavlos posted a video, saying she had been feeling “overwhelmed” since leaving the jungle and was taking a break to focus on her mental health.

Next out was radio and TV presenter Melvin Odoom, who told hosts Ant and Dec that he “was ready to go” and reflected on his new friendships with Oti Mabuse, Danny Jones and Barry McGuigan.

After a night of no celebrities leaving on Wednesday evening, it meant two were given the boot on Thursday evening.

Barry McGuigan and Maura Higgins left the camp, in what was a shock twist for viewers.

Higgins said she was “really happy” to leave.

“‘It’s my time’. I had a gut feeling and my gut feeling is never wrong!” she told Ant and Dec in her exit chat.

McGuigan, however, was sad to leave as it meant he couldn’t take part in the final challenge, the infamous Celebrity Cyclone.

As I’m A Celebrity series go, it’s been a fairly peaceful one, with campmates getting on well and working together during challenges.

Elsewhere, the I’m A Celeb lore of unlikely friendships continued, with social media star and podcaster GK Barry sharing many deep chats with Reverend Richard Coles.

“I don’t know what a bromance is between a 62-year-old gay man and a 25-year-old lesbian, whatever it is, we’re having one,” Coles joked while speaking in the Bush Telegraph.

GK Barry and Coles joined the likes of Star Trek’s George Takei and Eastenders’ Joe Swash, plus X Factor star Jake Quickenden and former politician Edwina Currie, in the show’s unlikely duo category.