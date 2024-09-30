Close Menu
    Subscribe
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Janet Jackson Cancels Glasgow Concert For Second Time

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Janet Jackson Cancels Glasgow Concert For Second Time

    Janet Jackson has canceled her upcoming concert at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro for the second time.

    The singer was originally set to perform on September 30 but postponed the show to October 13.

    However, fans recently received emails from the venue informing them that the October concert has also been canceled, with no plans for rescheduling at this time.

    This concert was part of Jackson’s “Together Again” tour, marking her return to the UK for the first time since performing at the Glastonbury festival in 2019.

    Many fans expressed their disappointment on social media after hearing the news.

    One fan wrote on X, “Janet Jackson canceling her Glasgow show just weeks after postponing it. This is the third time she’s canceled a show in Glasgow. I’m done.”

    Another fan shared their frustration, stating, “Janet Jackson, very disappointed to see that the concert in Glasgow has been canceled again. I bought tickets within minutes of them going on sale and feel very let down.”

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.

    K-Pop Star Suga Fined For Riding Electric Scooter Under The Influence

    Janet Jackson Cancels Glasgow Concert For Second Time

     
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces More Than 100 New Assault Allegations