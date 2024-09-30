Janet Jackson Cancels Glasgow Concert For Second Time

Janet Jackson has canceled her upcoming concert at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro for the second time.

The singer was originally set to perform on September 30 but postponed the show to October 13.

However, fans recently received emails from the venue informing them that the October concert has also been canceled, with no plans for rescheduling at this time.

This concert was part of Jackson’s “Together Again” tour, marking her return to the UK for the first time since performing at the Glastonbury festival in 2019.

Many fans expressed their disappointment on social media after hearing the news.

One fan wrote on X, “Janet Jackson canceling her Glasgow show just weeks after postponing it. This is the third time she’s canceled a show in Glasgow. I’m done.”

Another fan shared their frustration, stating, “Janet Jackson, very disappointed to see that the concert in Glasgow has been canceled again. I bought tickets within minutes of them going on sale and feel very let down.”