President Ruto, DP Kindiki Lead Tributes For Volleyball Legend Janet Wanja

President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki have led Kenyans in mourning the death of former national women’s volleyball team setter Janet Wanja, who passed away after battling gallbladder cancer.

In his condolence message, President Ruto described Wanja as a disciplined and talented athlete who served Kenya’s sports fraternity with honor.

“Janet Wanja, a gifted and disciplined volleyball star, served the cause of our country’s sports with honor and dedication. She was focused, hardworking, and a team player,” Ruto said, offering prayers and comfort to her family and the sports community.

Deputy President Kindiki hailed Wanja as a national sports icon whose contributions will inspire generations.

“A volleyball star and national sports icon has rested. Janet Wanja will be remembered for her exemplary and flamboyant display on the volleyball court, both locally and internationally. She carried our flag with pride and patriotism, representing Kenya in the global volleyball arena with utmost dedication and commitment,” he said.

Janet Wanja Cause of Death

Wanja, 40, succumbed to a rare form of gallbladder cancer at a Nairobi hospital, her family announced. Her brother, Kevin Kimani, a footballer on loan to Mathare United, shared the news on social media.

“Our sincere gratitude goes to Kenya Pipeline Company, Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K), and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for their support throughout her journey,” Kimani said in a statement.

Wanja was diagnosed earlier this year after returning from the Paris Olympics, where she served as a trainer for the Malkia Strikers. The illness kept her out of the public eye until her family confirmed her condition earlier this month.

Kenya Volleyball Federation President Charles Nyaberi expressed deep sorrow over her passing.

“Janet’s contributions to volleyball were extraordinary.

Janet Wanja Career

She was a talented, passionate player who represented her club and country at the highest levels for over two decades. Earlier this year, she transitioned to a coaching role, where her expertise was instrumental in the team’s success at the Paris Olympics and the World Challenger Cup,” Nyaberi said.

Wanja’s illustrious career began at Mukumu Girls High School before she joined KCB in 2004. She later moved to Kenya Pipeline, where she played until her retirement in 2019. As a setter for Malkia Strikers, she achieved significant milestones, including five Africa Nations Championships, three All-Africa Games titles, and a World Grand Prix title in 2015, the first for an African team.