Malkia Strikers Setter Janet Wanja Dies From Gallbladder Cancer

Former long serving national women’s volleyball team setter Janet Wanja succumbed to a rare gallbladder cancer while m at a Nairobi hospital, her family announced.

Wanja’s brother, Kevin Kimani —a renowned footballer currently on loan at Mathare United—announced the devastating news of the passing on of the decorated Malkia Strikers and Kenya Pipeline former player on his social media platforms on Thursday night.

“The family of Janet Wanja would like to announce her passing on after a brave battle with gallbladder cancer. Our sincere and deepest gratitude goes out to Kenya Pipeline Company for walking the journey with us from the beginning, and tirelessly providing all she needed in terms of medical support,” said Kimani.

“Special thank you to all our friends, Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and Football Kenya Federation (FKF). Further updates will be provided in due course.”The 40-year-old celebrated setter was diagnosed with the rare cancer a few months ago, shortly after returning from the Paris Olympics, where she served as a trainer for the Malkia Strikers.

Upon returning from Paris, Wanja was out of the spotlight for months before her family confirmed her illness earlier this month.

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) president Charles Nyaberi expressed grief at the loss of the Malkia Strikers legend.

“Janet’s contributions to the federation and sports, in general, were extraordinary. She was a dedicated, passionate, and incredibly talented player who represented both her club and country at the highest continental and global levels for over two decades. A product of the perennial national champions Mukumu, she began her illustrious club career with KCB before making her mark at Kenya Pipeline, where she truly shone.”

“Earlier this year, Janet transitioned to a new role as the Malkia Strikers Team Trainer. Her expertise and leadership were instrumental in guiding the team to the Paris Olympics and the World Challenger Cup in the Philippines,” said Nyaberi.

“The volleyball fraternity has lost a hero, but Janet’s legacy will live on. Her dedication and passion will continue to inspire future generations of volleyball players.”

The Mukumu Girls High School alumnus played for Malkia Strikers and Kenya Pipeline as a setter for close to two decades before retiring in 2019 to concentrate with coaching.

She started her international career during the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens and in the decorated career, she won five Africa Nations Championships, three All African Games crowns and World Grand Prix title in 2015, a first for an Africa team, and six appearances at the World Championships.

She played for KCB from 2004 to 2005 before she moved to Kenya Pipeline, where she played until 2019.

Wanja was a fitness trainer at the Kenya Pipeline Company and she served in the same capacity with the national team during the Paris Olympic Games.