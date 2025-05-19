Javon Walton Siblings: Get to Know Jaden, Daelo and Jayla Cookie Walton

Javon “Wanna” Walton is a multifaceted American talent born on July 22, 2006, in Atlanta, Georgia.

At just 18 years old, he has made significant strides as an actor, professional boxer, and gymnast.

Best known for his role as Ashtray in the HBO series Euphoria, Walton has captured audiences with his intense on-screen presence and authentic performances.

Beyond acting, his athletic prowess in boxing and gymnastics has earned him recognition as a five-time Georgia State Champion and a four-time USA Boxing South East Regional Champion.

Raised in a supportive family by parents DJ Walton, a boxing coach and founder of Onward Athletics, and Jessica Walton, a digital creator and businesswoman, Javon’s drive and versatility stem from a nurturing environment that values creativity and discipline.

His nickname “Wanna” reflects his ambitious spirit, a trait that permeates his career and personal life.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Javon is one of four siblings, each carving their own path in entertainment and sports, creating a dynamic and talented family.

His fraternal twin brother, Jaden Walton, born on the same day in 2006, is a social media sensation and athlete.

Jaden has amassed nearly 2.9 million TikTok followers with engaging content, including lip-sync videos and clips showcasing his baseball skills, playing for the Buford Wolves junior varsity team.

Despite their close resemblance, Jaden focuses on sports and social media rather than acting, distinguishing himself from Javon’s Hollywood pursuits.

The eldest sibling, Jayla Cookie Walton, born on September 12, 2004, is a 20-year-old actress, model, and content creator.

Jayla has appeared in projects like the 2020 music film Love Looks Better by Alicia Keys and the documentary No Days Off.

Beyond acting, she is an avid volleyball player and advocate for equality, with a strong social media presence boasting over one million Instagram followers and three million on TikTok.

The youngest sibling, Daelo Jin Walton, born on June 6, 2010, is a 14-year-old actor and budding athlete.

Also Read: Fred Durst Siblings: Getting to Know Cory Durst

Daelo made his mark playing a younger version of Ashtray in Euphoria, showcasing the family’s shared flair for acting.

He has also appeared in Utopia and No Days Off, and like his brothers, he trains in baseball and boxing.

Career

Walton’s career is a remarkable blend of acting and athletics, showcasing his ability to excel in diverse fields.

He burst onto the acting scene in 2019 with his role as Ashtray in Euphoria, a gritty HBO series starring Zendaya.

His portrayal of the young drug dealer earned critical acclaim for its depth and authenticity, cementing his status as a rising star.

Following Euphoria, Walton landed the role of Grant Bishop in Amazon’s Utopia (2020) and voiced Pugsley Addams in The Addams Family 2 (2021).

He also starred alongside Sylvester Stallone as Sam Cleary in the superhero thriller Samaritan (2022) and appeared in The Umbrella Academy and Under the Bridge, further expanding his acting portfolio.

Discovered by Steve Harvey in 2017, Javon’s early exposure on Harvey’s talk show propelled him into the spotlight, a testament to his natural charisma.

Parallel to his acting career, Walton is a dedicated boxer, training under his father’s guidance since age four.

He signed with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions in 2023 and made his professional boxing debut on March 2, 2024, against Joshua Torres, resulting in a majority decision draw.

With over 80 amateur bouts, Walton aspires to compete in the 2024 Olympics for boxing and gymnastics, a goal that underscores his relentless work ethic.

Accolades

In boxing, Walton has secured five Georgia State Championships and four USA Boxing South East Regional Championships, establishing himself as a formidable amateur with a bright professional future.

His gymnastic prowess earned him additional state titles, showcasing his versatility as an athlete.

At age 10, Walton became the youngest athlete sponsored by Under Armour, a significant milestone that recognized his potential as a global sports figure.

His acting career, while still in its early stages, has garnered praise for standout performances, particularly in Euphoria, where his role as Ashtray resonated with audiences and critics alike.

Walton’s estimated net worth, ranging from $1.5 to $2 million as of 2023, reflects his success in acting, boxing, and endorsements.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com