Jay Blades Cleared Of Mobile Phone Charge, Faces New Allegations

Jay Blades, host of the BBC’s The Repair Shop, has had a charge of using his mobile phone while driving dismissed in court.

The 54-year-old appeared at Cannock Magistrates’ Court, where the charge was dropped after the prosecution offered no evidence due to the unavailability of a key witness.

Blades, who had pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence from 2 April in Staffordshire, was told by Magistrate Neil Ravenscroft that the case was dismissed, allowing him to leave.

However, Blades is also facing a separate charge of controlling and coercive behaviour against his estranged wife, Lisa Zbozen.

This charge arose after West Mercia Police began an investigation following a report made on 3 May. Zbozen had announced on Instagram the day before that their 18-month marriage had ended.

Blades appeared in court on this matter at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court, where he was bailed and is scheduled to appear at Worcester Crown Court on 11 October.

Jay Blades gained widespread recognition with The Repair Shop, a popular show where sentimental items are restored.

The program won a National Television Award in 2023 and a BAFTA for a special episode featuring King Charles. Blades has also hosted other shows, including Money for Nothing and Jay Blades’ Home Fix.

In 2021, he was awarded an MBE for his contributions to craft, but following his latest court appearance, the BBC removed a scheduled repeat of his show David & Jay’s Touring Toolshed.

Additionally, Blades stepped down as chancellor of Buckinghamshire New University. The BBC has declined to comment on the ongoing legal proceedings.