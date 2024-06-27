Jazz Smollett Siblings: A Closer Look at the Actress’ Family Tree

Jazz Smollett is a 42-year-old lifestyle guru, producer, cook, interior decorator and author.

She is known for co-hosting and producing the CLEO TV series, Living By Design, alongside her brother Jake Smollett.

Jazz has appeared on various TV shows like The Today Show, The Rachael Ray Show and Home and Family to share her expertise in cooking, lifestyle tips and home design.

She has also released a cookbook titled The Family Table: Recipes and Moments From A Nomadic Life.

In addition to her on-screen work, Jazz is a graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and has produced award shows, EPKs, sizzle reels and behind-the-scenes content for various networks and studios.

Siblings

Jazz comes from a large and talented family. Her siblings include Jussie Smollett, an actor best known for his role as Jamal Lyon on the TV series, Empire.

He has also appeared in films like The Mighty Ducks and Marshall.

Jake is a chef, author and TV personality. He co-hosts the CLEO TV series, Living By Design, with his sister Jazz.

Jake has also released a cookbook called The Family Table: Recipes and Moments From A Nomadic Life.

Jocqui Smollett is a director, producer and cinematographer. He has worked on projects for networks like OWN, BET and CLEO TV.

Jojo Smollett is an actress who has appeared in shows like The Mindy Project and Empire alongside her siblings.

Jurnee Smollett is an acclaimed actress known for roles in shows like Underground, Lovecraft Country and films like Birds of Prey.

The Smollett family is known for their creative talents and close-knit bond. They often collaborate on various entertainment and lifestyle projects together.

Career

Jazz is a multi-talented lifestyle expert who has built a successful career in various fields.

She co-hosts and produces the CLEO TV series Living By Design alongside her brother Jake Smollett.

The show focuses on redesigning spaces and bringing comfort, function and personality to homes.

Jazz has appeared on numerous TV shows like The Today Show, The Rachael Ray Show, Home and Family and more to share her expertise in cooking, lifestyle tips and home design.

Jazz has also recurred as a guest judge on Food Network’s, Family Food Showdown.

She shares recipes, lifestyle tips and mom hacks on her IGTV channel and YouTube’s parenting channel, What’s Up Moms.

Jazz has successfully transitioned her creative talents into a multifaceted career as a producer, author, cook, interior decorator and lifestyle expert.

She continues to showcase her versatility across various media platforms.

Personal life

Jazz has been married to her husband Josiah Greenfield since 2014. Together, they have two children – a son named Jett and a daughter named Jaz.

Jazz and Josiah have kept their family life relatively private, but Jazz has shared glimpses into her life as a working mom on her social media channels.

She often posts about spending quality time with her kids, cooking family meals and balancing her busy career with motherhood.

In interviews, Jazz has spoken about the importance of family and how her own close-knit upbringing has influenced her parenting approach.

She has said that collaborating with her siblings on various projects has been a rewarding experience, and she hopes to instill those same values of creativity and unity in her own children.

While Jazz maintains a high-profile career in the entertainment and lifestyle space, she seems to prioritize her role as a wife and mother.

She has shared that her family provides a grounding force amidst her professional endeavors.