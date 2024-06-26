Portia Doubleday Siblings: All About Kaitlin Doubleday

Portia Doubleday is an American actress best known for her roles as Sheeni Saunders in Youth in Revolt and as Angela Moss in Mr. Robot.

She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and comes from a show business family – her parents are former professional actors and her older sister Kaitlin is also an actress.

Doubleday first appeared in a commercial at age 8 and had a small role in the film Legend of the Mummy (1998).

After graduating high school, she was cast in the pilot episode of the TV series United States of Tara, but was later replaced by Brie Larson.

Doubleday’s breakout role came in 2009 when she starred opposite Michael Cera in the teen comedy Youth in Revolt, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Siblings

Doubleday has one sibling, an older sister named Kaitlin Doubleday, who is also an actress.

Kaitlin is known for her roles in TV shows like Empire, where she played Rhonda Lyon and Nashville where she portrayed Stacey Merritt.

Kaitlin has also appeared in films such as Accepted and Waiting….

Like Portia, Kaitlin comes from a show business family – their parents were both former professional actors.

Career

Doubleday is an American actress best known for her roles in the films Youth in Revolt, Carrie and the TV series Mr. Robot.

She comes from a show business family, with her parents being former professional actors and her older sister Kaitlin also an actress.

Doubleday first appeared in a commercial at age 8 and had a small role in the film Legend of the Mummy.

After graduating high school, she was cast in the pilot of United States of Tara but was later replaced by Brie Larson.

Also Read: Gabriella Wilde Siblings: Meet the Gough-Calthorpe Siblings Squad

Doubleday’s breakout role came in 2009 starring opposite Michael Cera in the teen comedy Youth in Revolt, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

She described her character Sheeni Saunders as “mean” and “really complex”.

In 2010, Doubleday appeared in the drama Almost Kings and had a recurring role on the ABC comedy Mr. Sunshine.

She then played the villainous Chris Hargensen in the 2013 adaptation of Carrie, for which she dyed her hair brown.

Doubleday’s biggest role to date was as Angela Moss in the critically acclaimed USA Network series Mr. Robot, which she starred in from 2015 to 2019.

She has also appeared in films like Her, Fantasy Island and After the Ball.

Relationship history

Doubleday dated her Mr. Robot co-star Rami Malek for around 2 years, from 2015 to 2017.

The two actors met on the set of the critically acclaimed USA Network series, where they played on-screen love interests.

Their relationship was kept relatively private, with neither Doubleday nor Malek discussing it publicly in interviews.

The reasons for their split in 2017 were not made known.

Prior to her relationship with Rami Malek, Portia Doubleday was briefly linked to actor Alex Russell in 2012.

Russell and Doubleday co-starred together in the 2012 drama film Almost Kings.

However, details about the nature and duration of their relationship are scarce, as both actors have been private about their personal lives.

Beyond these two relationships, Doubleday has not been publicly linked to any other romantic partners.

She seems to value her privacy when it comes to her dating history.