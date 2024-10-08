Jean Reno Siblings: All About María Teresa

Juan Moreno y Herrera-Jiménez, known as Jean Reno, was born on July 30, 1948, in Casablanca, Morocco, to Spanish parents.

He moved to France at 17 to pursue acting, gaining fame through collaborations with director Luc Besson in films like Léon: The Professional (1994) and La Femme Nikita (1990).

Reno has appeared in numerous Hollywood blockbusters, including Godzilla (1998) and The Da Vinci Code (2006), showcasing his versatility across genres 23.

He is also known for his distinctive voice, having voiced Mufasa in the French version of The Lion King 14.

Siblings

Reno has one younger sister named María Teresa, often referred to as Maite.

They were raised in a Catholic household in Morocco, where their parents sought work after fleeing Francoist Spain.

Reno’s mother passed away when he was a teenager, which significantly impacted his life.

Career

Reno began his acting career in the late 1970s and early 1980s, primarily in theater and small film roles.

His breakthrough came with the film Le Grand Bleu (1988), directed by Luc Besson, which showcased his talent and led to further opportunities in French cinema.

Reno gained significant recognition for his role in La Femme Nikita (1990), where he played Victor the Cleaner, a mysterious and skilled assassin.

The film was both a critical and commercial success, establishing Reno as a prominent figure in French cinema.

His most iconic role came in Léon: The Professional (1994), where he starred as Léon, a hitman who forms an unlikely bond with a young girl portrayed by Natalie Portman.

Reno made his Hollywood debut with Godzilla (1998), playing Philippe Roche.

Although the film received mixed reviews, it introduced him to a broader audience and paved the way for further opportunities in American cinema.

His role in The Da Vinci Code (2006) as Bezu Fache, a French police officer, further solidified his presence in Hollywood.

The film was a massive box office success and showcased his ability to transition between different cinematic landscapes.

Awards and accolades

Reno has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, reflecting his impact on both French and international cinema.

He won the César Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Big Blue (1988) and was nominated for the César Award for Best Actor for Léon: The Professional (1994).

Additionally, he received a nomination for the European Film Award as Best European Actor in 2001 for Just Visiting.

Reno has also been recognized by various film festivals and organizations.

Notably, he was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Da 5 Bloods (2020).

His versatility across genres has earned him accolades from both audiences and critics alike, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in the film industry.

Personal life

Reno has been married three times. His first marriage was to Geneviève Reno from 1977 to 1995, with whom he had two children: Mickael (born in 1980) and Sandra (born in 1978).

He then married Nathalie Dyszkiewicz, a Polish model, in 1996; this marriage lasted until their divorce in 2001 and produced two children: Tom and Serena.

Reno’s current wife is Zofia Borucka, whom he married on July 29, 2006.

They have two sons together: Cielo (born in 2009) and Dean (born in 2011).

In total, Reno has six children from his three marriages.