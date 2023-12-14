$Jeanie Buss Net Worth : Unveiling The Wealth And Legacy Of The Lakers’ Leading Lady

Jeanie Buss, the esteemed American sports executive, boasts a staggering net worth of $700 million. As the President and controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, she commands both financial success and a profound legacy in the sports world.

Jeanie Buss Lakers Legacy

Jeanie Buss assumed a pivotal role in the Lakers’ ownership structure, inheriting a 66% stake from her late father, Jerry Buss, alongside her five siblings in 2013.

The siblings granted Jeanie 100% control over Lakers decisions in 2017, solidifying her position as a commanding force. At the Lakers’ current valuation of $6.5 billion, each 11% stake held by the Buss siblings translates to approximately $715 million.

Jeanie’s journey in the sports industry commenced at 19 when she became the general manager of the Los Angeles Strings, a professional tennis team. Her foray into team ownership continued with the roller hockey team, Los Angeles Blades. Following this, she ascended to the role of president at the iconic Great Western Forum. After the passing of her father, Jeanie assumed the vice president position for the Lakers and co-owns and promotes Women of Wrestling (WOW).

In 2023, Jeanie Buss earned a Sports Emmy Award as the executive producer of “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers,” further cementing her contributions to the Lakers’ rich history.

Jeanie Buss Lakers Ownership Stake

The Lakers’ ownership stake, post Jerry Buss’ passing, became a family trust inheritance for Jeanie and her siblings. Each 11% stake is estimated at $750 million, underlining the significant financial prowess Jeanie wields. Notable co-owners in the Lakers franchise include Mark Walter, Todd Boehly, and Ed Roski, each holding varying percentages.

The Lakers’ ownership faced internal challenges in 2017 when Jeanie’s brother, Johnny, sought to take control. After a protracted battle, Jeanie emerged victorious, securing 100% control and representation on the NBA’s Board of Governors.

Jeanie Buss Early Life

Born on September 26, 1961, in Santa Monica, California, Jeanie Buss was raised by Joann and Jerry Buss alongside three siblings. Immersed in the real estate success of her father during the 1960s, Jeanie’s early exposure to business meetings laid the groundwork for her future endeavors. Despite her parents’ divorce, Jeanie maintained a strong bond with her father.

Jerry Buss, a real estate magnate and sports team owner, strategically acquired various Los Angeles sports teams, including the Lakers, where Jeanie gleaned valuable insights. Her father’s business acumen and sports ventures shaped Jeanie’s trajectory, inspiring her to pursue a career in sports management.

Jeanie Buss Career

While attending the University of Southern California, Jeanie commenced her career at 19 as the manager of the Los Angeles Strings, displaying early acumen in sports management. The ownership of the Los Angeles Blades in Roller Hockey International and presidency of the Great Western Forum further solidified her role in the sports landscape.

Jerry Buss envisioned a future where Jeanie would handle the business side of the Lakers, complementing her brother Jim’s focus on sports-related decisions. By 2005, Jeanie emerged as one of the most influential women in sports, and after Jerry’s passing in 2013, she assumed a leadership role, making significant personnel changes within the Lakers.

Jeanie Buss Husband

Jeanie Buss navigated complex personal relationships, including a marriage to professional volleyball player Steve Timmons, which ended in divorce. Her subsequent relationship with Lakers’ former head coach, Phil Jackson, was highly publicized. In 2017, she began dating comedian Jay Mohr, culminating in their engagement and marriage in September 2023.

Jeanie’s multifaceted life includes a notable moment when she posed nude for Playboy magazine in 1995, showcasing her comfort with breaking barriers.

Jeanie Buss Net Worth

Jeanie Buss net worth of $700 million symbolizes not just financial success but a legacy etched in Lakers’ history. As a sports executive, leader, and influential figure, she continues to shape the destiny of one of the most iconic franchises in basketball, leaving an indelible mark both on and off the court.