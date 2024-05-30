Jeffrey Dean Morgan, an American actor and producer, has a net worth of $6 million. Morgan is renowned for his roles in television series and films such as “Supernatural,” “Watchmen,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Weeds,” and most notably, “The Walking Dead,” where he plays the infamous character Negan. Since 2018, Morgan has earned $200,000 per episode for his role in “The Walking Dead.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth April 22, 1966 Place of Birth Seattle, Washington Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Jeffrey Dean Morgan was born on April 22, 1966, in Seattle, Washington, to Sandy Thomas and Richard Dean Morgan. He attended Lake Washington High School, excelling in basketball until his graduation in 1984. Morgan then attended Skagit Valley College, where he continued playing basketball with hopes of pursuing a professional career. However, a leg injury ended his basketball aspirations, leading him to drop out of college and explore creative outlets such as writing and painting. A weekend trip to Los Angeles to help a friend move prompted Morgan to pursue acting, despite having no formal training.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Career

Morgan’s acting career began with the 1991 film “Uncaged.” In the early years, he primarily appeared in small film roles, including “To Cross The Rubicon,” “Dillinger and Capone,” and “Undercover Heat.” His television career took off in the mid-1990s with roles in series like “Extreme,” “JAG,” “Sliders,” and “In the Blink of an Eye.” He gained significant recognition with his role in the series “Burning Zone” (1996-1997), where he appeared in eleven episodes.

From the late 1990s to early 2000s, Morgan appeared in several television series, including “Walker, Texas Ranger,” “ER,” “The Practice,” “Angel,” “The Division,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Star Trek: Enterprise,” “The Handler,” “Tru Calling,” “Monk,” and “The O.C.” He also acted in films such as “Road Kill,” “Something More,” “Dead & Breakfast,” “Chasing Ghosts,” and “Live!”

Morgan’s breakout television role came in 2005 as John Winchester in the CW series “Supernatural,” a role he played until 2007. Simultaneously, he appeared in the ABC series “Grey’s Anatomy” as Denny Duquette, appearing in twenty-three episodes from 2006 to 2009. Although he was slated to star in Shonda Rhimes’ show “Correspondents,” the project was shelved in favor of “Private Practice.”

Also Read: Jeff Kinney Net Worth

In 2007, Morgan starred in “The Accidental Husband,” and in 2009, he played The Comedian in the film “Watchmen,” based on Alan Moore’s graphic novel. He also appeared in “Taking Woodstock,” “The Losers,” and “Jonah Hex” in 2009. In 2011, he starred in “Texas Killing Fields” and had roles in the horror film “The Possession” and the war film “Red Dawn” in 2012.

Morgan’s busy career continued with roles in “Shameless,” “The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe,” and “Texas Rising.” He joined the CBS series “Extant” and had an uncredited role in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.” In 2015, he appeared in “The Good Wife” as Jason Crouse and starred in the thriller “Desierto.” His most recognizable role came in 2016 as Negan in “The Walking Dead,” a role he reprised in the 2019 video game “Tekken 7.”

In 2018, Morgan appeared in the film “Rampage” alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He also returned to “Supernatural” for its 300th episode in 2019.

Personal Life

Morgan married actress Anya Longwell in 1992, divorcing in 2003. He had a son with actress Sherrie Rose in 2005. He was engaged to “Weeds” co-star Mary Louise Parker in 2007, but they split in 2008. In 2009, Morgan began dating actress Hilarie Burton. The couple had a son, Gus, in 2010, and a daughter, Georgia Virginia, in 2018. They married in October 2019, despite rumors of an earlier marriage.

Morgan and Burton reside on a 100-acre farm in Rhinebeck, New York, where they raise various animals. Morgan co-owns a candy store in Rhinebeck with actor Paul Rudd and purchased an apartment in Lower Manhattan, New York City, in 2019.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Net Worth

Jeffrey Dean Morgan net worth is $6 million.