Jeffrey Wright Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth December 7, 1965 Place of Birth Washington, D.C. Nationality American Profession Actor, Producer

Early Life

Jeffrey Wright was born on December 7, 1965, in Washington, D.C. His father, James Jr., passed away when Wright was just a year old, and he was raised by his mother, Barbara, a customs lawyer. After graduating from St. Albans School for Boys, he attended Amherst College, where he earned a degree in political science. Initially planning to pursue law, Wright shifted his focus to acting and briefly enrolled at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts before leaving to perform professionally.

Career

Wright’s breakout came in the early 1990s with his portrayal of Belize in Tony Kushner’s Angels in America. His performance earned him a Tony Award in 1994, and nearly a decade later, he won both a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy for reprising the role in HBO’s Angels in America (2003).

He has since built an impressive resume across different mediums. On stage, Wright has appeared in productions like Topdog/Underdog and A Free Man of Color. In film, he is recognized for roles in Basquiat (1996), Ali (2001), Syriana (2005), The Hunger Games franchise, The French Dispatch (2021), and The Batman (2022), where he portrayed Lt. James Gordon.

Wright also became a familiar face in the James Bond series, playing CIA operative Felix Leiter in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), and No Time to Die (2021). On television, he is best known for his role as Bernard Lowe on HBO’s Westworld, which has earned him multiple Emmy nominations.

Westworld Salary

During his time on Westworld, Jeffrey Wright’s salary was reported to be around $250,000 per episode, making him one of the highest-paid actors on the show.

Personal Life

Wright was married to actress Carmen Ejogo from 2001 until their divorce in 2014. The two share two children, Elijah and Juno. Beyond acting, Wright has been involved in social and humanitarian initiatives. He co-founded the Taia Peace Foundation and also chairs Taia Lion Resources, a company focused on responsible gold exploration in Sierra Leone.

Jeffrey Wright Awards and Recognition

Over the course of his career, Wright has received numerous awards and nominations, including a Tony, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe. His performances in Angels in America, Boardwalk Empire, and Westworld have solidified his status as a critically acclaimed actor, while his film work continues to earn him recognition on the global stage.

