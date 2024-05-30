Jelly Roll, a rapper and country-rock singer-songwriter, has amassed a net worth of $4 million. He is well-known for his collaborations with rappers such as Haystak, Struggle Jennings, Lil Wyte, and Tech N9ne. Additionally, Jelly Roll has released numerous solo mixtapes and studio albums, including “Biggest Loser,” “Sobriety Sucks,” “Addiction Kills,” and “A Beautiful Disaster.” His career reached new heights in early 2023 when his single “Son of a Sinner” topped the country radio charts, earning him three CMT Music Awards.

Jelly Roll Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth December 4, 1984 Place of Birth Nashville, Tennessee Nationality American Profession Rapper

Early Life

Born Jason DeFord on December 4, 1984, in Nashville, Tennessee, Jelly Roll grew up in the city’s Antioch neighborhood. His early years were marked by challenges, but his passion for music provided a path forward.

Recording Career

Jelly Roll began his music career under his rap name and released his first studio album, “Year Round,” in April 2011, a collaboration with the hip-hop group SNO. Following this, he released his debut mixtape, “Gamblin’ on a White Boy 4,” and the collaborative album “Strictly Business” with Haystak.

In 2012, Jelly Roll released the mixtape “Mid-Grade Miracle (The Boston George Story)” and his solo debut studio album, “The Big Sal Story.” His career continued to build momentum with the mixtape “Whiskey, Weed & Women” and collaborative albums “No Filter” with Lil Wyte and “Business as Usual” with Haystak, both of which performed well on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Over the following years, Jelly Roll released several more projects, including the mixtape “Biggest Loser” in 2014 and the EP “Whiskey Sessions.” He continued to release new music consistently, including the mixtape “Therapeutic Music 5” in 2015, which featured the single “Smoking Section.”

Also Read: Jeff Kinney Net Worth

In 2016, Jelly Roll released the solo studio album “Sobriety Sucks” and reunited with Lil Wyte for “No Filter 2.” The following year saw the release of “Addiction Kills” and “Waylon & Willie,” a collaboration with Struggle Jennings. This partnership continued with “Waylon & Willie II” and “Waylon & Willie III” in 2018, alongside Jelly Roll’s solo album “Goodnight Nashville.”

Jelly Roll’s career surged in 2020 with three studio albums, including “A Beautiful Disaster,” which broke into the Billboard 200 at number 97. He also released “Self Medicated” and “Waylon & Willie IV” with Struggle Jennings. His success continued with the album “Ballads of the Broken” in 2021, which featured the hit single “Son of a Sinner.” The song reached number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped country radio charts in 2023, earning Jelly Roll three CMT Music Awards. He also achieved his first number-one hit on rock radio with “Dead Man Walking.”

In 2023, Jelly Roll released his album “Whitsitt Chapel,” further solidifying his place in the music industry.

Live Performances

Jelly Roll’s live performances have been notable, especially his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in late 2021. In July 2022, he performed alongside country singer Craig Morgan at the Opry. He concluded 2022 with a sold-out show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, performing to 15,000 fans and sharing the stage with artists like Sam Hunt, Chris Young, Struggle Jennings, Tech N9ne, and Shinedown. He then embarked on the 44-city Backroad Baptism Tour in the summer of 2023.

Personal Life

Jelly Roll is married to model and social media personality Bunnie XO (Bunnie DeFord), who hosts the podcast “Dumb Blonde.” They married in 2016 and have a daughter named Bailee. Jelly Roll also has a son from a previous relationship.

Jelly Roll Net Worth

Jelly Roll net worth is $4 million.