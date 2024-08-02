Jenna Coleman Siblings: All About Ben Coleman

Jenna-Louise Coleman, born on April 27, 1986, in Blackpool, England, is a prominent actress known for her roles in television and film.

She gained fame as Clara Oswald in Doctor Who and starred as Queen Victoria in the series Victoria.

Coleman’s other notable works include The Cry and The Serpentz.

She has also appeared on stage in productions like All My Sons and Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons.

Siblings

Ben Coleman is Jenna Coleman’s older brother.

He is a Labour Party politician who has been the Member of Parliament for Chelsea and Fulham since 2024, becoming the first Labour MP to represent the constituency.

Prior to his election to Parliament, Ben was a Labour councillor on Hammersmith and Fulham London Borough Council since 2014 and served as deputy leader of the council.

He is openly gay and was listed as an out LGBTQ+ MP in 2024.

Career

Coleman began her acting career in 2005 when she landed the role of Jasmine Thomas in the soap opera Emmerdale.

She received several award nominations for her performance, including Best Newcomer at the British Soap Awards 2007 and Most Popular Newcomer at the National Television Awards 2006.

In 2009, Coleman joined the cast of the BBC school-based drama series Waterloo Road, playing the character of “hard girl” Lindsay James.

After the show ended, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting opportunities and made her feature film debut with a small role in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011.

Coleman’s breakthrough came in 2012 when she was cast as Clara Oswald, the companion to the Eleventh and Twelfth Doctors, in the BBC series Doctor Who.

She appeared as a regular character from 2012 to 2015, with a small cameo in 2017.

Following her success in Doctor Who, Coleman starred as Queen Victoria in the period drama Victoria from 2016 to 2019.

She has also appeared in several other television series, including The Cry and The Serpent, as well as the Netflix fantasy drama series The Sandman in 2022.

On stage, Coleman has appeared in productions such as All My Sons in 2019 and made her West End debut in the 2023 revival of Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons, alongside Aidan Turner.

Awards and accolades

Coleman has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her career, highlighting her talent and versatility as an actress.

One of her notable achievements includes winning the Logie Award for Most Outstanding Actress in 2019 for her performance in The Cry.

Additionally, she was honored with the Golden Nymph for Outstanding Actress in a Drama TV Series at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival in 2017 for her role in Victoria.

Coleman has also been recognized by the BAFTA Scotland, receiving a nomination for Best Actress in Television in 2019 for The Cry.

Furthermore, she was nominated for the International Emmy Award for Best Actress in the same year for her compelling performance in the same series.

Personal life

Coleman is currently in a relationship with director Jamie Childs.

The couple met on the set of the Netflix series The Sandman in 2020, where Coleman played Johanna Constantine and Childs directed.

They are expecting their first child together, a revelation made public when Coleman appeared at an exhibition in June 2024, showcasing her baby bump.

Previously, Coleman dated her Victoria co-star Tom Hughes for four years before their split in 2020.

She has also been linked to Richard Madden and Karl Davies in the past.

While there were rumors of engagement with Childs, she has not confirmed any marriage plans publicly.