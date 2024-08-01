Andrea Barber Siblings: Getting to Know Justin and Darin Barber

Andrea Barber, born July 3, 1976, in Los Angeles, is an American actress and writer renowned for portraying Kimmy Gibbler on Full House and its sequel Fuller House.

Her early career included a role on Days of Our Lives.

Barber graduated from Whittier College and has two children with her ex-husband, Jeremy Rytky.

Beyond acting, she has contributed as a writer for Fuller House and has appeared in various television shows and films throughout her career.

Siblings

Andrea has two siblings, making her the youngest of three children. Her brothers are Justin Barber and Darin Barber.

Information about their personal life and career is less publicly available, which is not uncommon for family members of celebrities who prefer to maintain a lower profile.

Career

Barber began her acting career at a young age, appearing on shows like Fantasy Island and Days of Our Lives in the early 1980s.

Her breakout role came in 1987 when she was cast as Kimmy Gibbler on the sitcom Full House, which she starred in until the show’s end in 1995.

After Full House, Barber took a long break from acting to focus on her education, earning a degree in English from Whittier College and a master’s in Women’s Studies from the University of York in England.

She made a comeback in 2016 when she reprised her role as Kimmy Gibbler in the Full House sequel series Fuller House, which ran for four seasons on Netflix.

Throughout her career, Barber has made guest appearances on various TV shows, including The Bold and the Beautiful, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The View.

She has been nominated for several awards for her portrayal of Kimmy Gibbler, including Teen Choice Awards and Kids’ Choice Awards nominations.

In addition to acting, Barber is an advocate for mental health awareness and has published a memoir titled Full Circle in 2019.

She remains close with her Full House and Fuller House co-stars and is known for her active social media presence, where she shares her love for yoga, reading, and baking.

Awards and accolades

Barber has received several awards and nominations throughout her career.

Notably, she won the Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Youth Actress in a Daytime Soap Opera for her role in Days of Our Lives in 1984.

Additionally, she has been nominated for multiple Young Artist Awards during her time on Full House.

Barber has a total of 4 wins and 6 nominations across various awards, highlighting her impact and recognition in the television industry.

Personal life

Barber was married to Jeremy Rytky from September 1, 2002, until their divorce in 2014.

The couple has two children together: Tate James Rytky, born on April 30, 2004, and Felicity Ruth Rytky, born on April 10, 2007.

Barber has openly discussed the challenges she faced during her divorce, describing it as a difficult period in her life.

Following her separation from Rytky, she began a new relationship with Michael, which started in December 2014.