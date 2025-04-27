Liverpool clinch Premier League, match Man United with 20 titles

Liverpool have been crowned Premier Leaguechampions with their 5-1 win against Tottenhamat Anfield on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s side needed a minimum of one point to secure the title and match Manchester United’s record of 20 league crowns, and strikes from Luis Díaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, as well as a Destiny Udogie own goal, sealed the deal.

Salah’s goal was the 185th of his Premier League career, making him the league’s top-scoring foreign player. With Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, they cannot mathematically catch the league leaders, even with four games still to play.

Liverpool boast a 15-point advantage over Arsenal, having lost only twice in 34 league games this season. It represents a spectacular debut season for Slot, who left Feyenoord to replace Jürgen Klopp as Liverpool manager last summer.

When Liverpool last won the title during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, players and staff gathered together at Formby Hall Hotel on Merseyside to watch Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, which secured the club’s first league title since 1990.

Liverpool roared back from a goal behind to thrash Tottenham 5-1 and wrap up the Premier League title in style on a momentous day at Anfield on Sunday.

Needing only a point to ensure a record-equalling 20th English title with four games remaining, Liverpool were rocked in the 12th minute as Dominic Solanke headed Tottenham in front.

But the title party was only temporarily silenced as Liverpool struck back with a Luis Diaz tap-in, an Alexis Mac Allister thunderbolt and a Cody Gakpo shot before halftime.

A one-sided second half saw Mohamed Salah end a six-match scoring drought by firing a low shot past Guglielmo Vicario in the 63rd minute — celebrating his 28th league goal of an outstanding season by snapping a selfie with a fan.

Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie then bundled in an own goal to complete a miserable afternoon for the visitors who have lost 19 Premier League games this season.

Liverpool, who have now matched Manchester United’s English titles record, have 82 points from 34 games played with Arsenal a distant second on 67.

