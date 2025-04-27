University applications still low, Education CS Ogamba says

Enrollment for university placement is still at 21 percent shy of the projected 100 percent.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ogamba said only 72 percent of the 200,000 plus students that had scored university entry grades had applied by Friday last week.

“The deadline for the application was extended to 30th from 20th of April.

I am hopeful that those remaining would catch up in placing their applications at Kuccips before we close,” stated Ogamba.

A total of 962,512 candidates had sat for the exams.

At least 246,391 students attained the Mean Grade of C+ (plus) to make them eligible for university admission.

At the same time,the CS warned that it would not be business as usual with teachers who refuse to release examination certificates to students.

Ogamba was speaking in Marani, Kitutu Chache North in Kisii Sunday during a church fundraiser attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

He said already the time line given out has elapsed.

“I am reiterating this for the last time that action shall be take on those who would hoard the certificates. We ordered that these certificates be released to help the learners move on with other spheres of life,” stated Ogamba.

Last week, the government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said already the Ministry of Education has directed county directors of education to submit a report of uncollected academic certificates in their respective counties within the 14 days.

The directive to issue the vital papers was issued 21st March,2025 by Ogamba who said hoarding certificates was illegal.

The order also targets private schools.

“It is wrong for any institution to withhold the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) or the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) for any reason, including non-payment of school fees,”he stated.

The CS further announced that by next week certificates for students who had sat for the 2024 examinations would be dispatched to their respective institutions.

“Equally let the teachers call the students to come and pick them as soon as they land in your schools,” he stated.

He defended the government saying much has been achieved since President assumed office