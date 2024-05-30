Jenna Marbles Net Worth

Jenna Marbles, an American YouTube personality, vlogger, and comedian, has a net worth of $8 million. As of this writing, her YouTube channel boasts over 19 million subscribers, making her one of the most influential content creators on the platform.

Early Life

Born Jenna Nicole Mourey on September 15, 1986, in Rochester, New York, Jenna grew up with a successful chemist father and an older brother. She attended Brighton High School and later earned a B.S. in psychology from Suffolk University. Jenna then pursued a master’s degree in sports psychology and counseling from Boston University.

After graduating, Jenna lived in a three-bedroom apartment in Cambridge, Massachusetts. To support herself, she worked various jobs, including bartending, receptionist duties at a tanning salon, and go-go dancing at nightclubs.

Jenna Marbles Career

Jenna launched her YouTube channel in 2010, posting her first video titled “Charles Franklin Marbles is a Sad Sad Man.” She gained national attention with her video “How to Trick People into Thinking You’re Good Looking,” which garnered over 5.3 million views in its first week. Another popular video, “How to Avoid Talking to People You Don’t Want to Talk to,” was featured in “The New York Times” and on “ABC News.”

Jenna also appeared in several other media projects, including “Epic Rap Battles of History,” MTV’s “Ridiculousness,” and the film “Smosh: The Movie.” She has received numerous awards, such as the Viral Superstar accolade at the Young Hollywood Awards in 2014 and a Streamy Award in the YouTube Ensemble category in 2017. In 2018, she was nominated for Creator of the Decade at the Shorty Awards.

Beyond YouTube, Jenna produced a brand of dog toys called Kermie Worm & Mr. Marbles, inspired by her own pets, and sold merchandise featuring her memorable quotes. In 2015, she became the first social media star to be commemorated with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City.

Jenna hosted a weekly pop countdown on SiriusXM Hits 1 called “YouTube 15” and served as an executive producer for the 2016 film “Maximum Ride,” based on James Patterson’s novels.

As of September 2019, her YouTube channel had around 30 million subscribers and 3.3 billion video views, ranking it as the 86th most subscribed channel on YouTube and the eighth most popular operated by a woman. Her top three most-watched videos as of March 2020 include “How to Trick People into Thinking You’re Good Looking” (69.5 million views), “What Girls Do in the Car” (37.9 million views), and “How to Avoid Talking to People You Don’t Want to Talk to” (36.8 million views).

Personal Life

Jenna adopted the pseudonym “Jenna Marbles” after her mother expressed concerns about potential employers finding her YouTube videos under their family name, Mourey. The name “Marbles” comes from her dog, Mr. Marbles.

She has been in a relationship with fellow YouTuber Julien Solomita since 2013. Together, they produce “The Jenna Julien Podcast,” discussing various topics and featuring guests like Shane Dawson. The podcast has 922,000 subscribers at the time of this writing.

Jenna and Julien live together with their four dogs: Mr. Marbles, a Chihuahua; and three Italian Greyhounds named Kermit, Peach, and Bunny. They adopted Bunny through Greysave, a Greyhound-focused nonprofit, in 2019. Jenna has been a vegan since 2015.

Real Estate

In May 2018, Jenna purchased her first home in Sherman Oaks, California, for $2.85 million. The 5,093-square-foot house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Jenna shared a video tour of her new home on YouTube, which garnered 3.2 million views within two weeks.

Before buying her home, Jenna rented a house in Santa Monica valued at $1.1 million and later moved to the San Fernando Valley in October 2014, where she rented another property.

