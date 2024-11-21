PICTURES: Lizzo Buys Jeremy Renner’s Hollywood Hills Mansion For $12.4 Million

Grammy-winning artist Lizzo has made a splash in the real estate world, purchasing actor Jeremy Renner’s Hollywood Hills mansion for an impressive $12.4 million (approximately Sh1.86 billion). The deal marks a significant profit for the “Hawkeye” star, who originally bought the property in 2012 for $4 million and invested $5.5 million in renovations.

Renner, 53, had listed the luxurious 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom home for $13 million in August, but Lizzo, 36, closed the deal at the end of October, according to sources.

Spanning roughly 9,000 square feet, the property is tailored for a musician of Lizzo’s caliber. It boasts a fully equipped recording studio, a private screening room, and an indoor-outdoor living space ideal for relaxation and entertainment.

The estate’s amenities include a stunning swimming pool with a waterfall, a mid-century modern kitchen with dark cabinetry and stone countertops, and multiple dining areas. The living room is designed with wood-paneled ceilings, sliding glass doors, and elegant chandeliers.

One of the bedrooms features a wraparound balcony with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, offering serene views of the surrounding greenery—perfect for Lizzo to unwind after her busy schedule.

Renner, known for his roles in The Avengers and Mayor of Kingstown, decided to sell the home following a snowplow accident in 2023. The actor had initially envisioned the property as his “forever home,” pouring millions into its renovation.

“I did all that stuff because I was going to stay there,” Renner told WSJ. Magazine in August. “It was kind of a forever home.”

However, the near-fatal accident led Renner to rethink his plans. “Now I need to move on to other things,” he said.

In October, Renner bid farewell to the home on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt message and a photo of his daughter, Ava, now 11. “When dad sells your childhood home… paving new paths and making new memories together is always scary,” he wrote. “But when the deeply profound love we share is our foundation, we can forge through any place with grace.”

For Lizzo, known for hits like “Truth Hurts” and “About Damn Time,” the acquisition marks another milestone in her successful career.