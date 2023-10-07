Kanye West And Bianca Censori Marriage Confirmed Amid Controversy

Kanye West’s relationship with Bianca Censori has been confirmed as an official marriage, without the need for quotation marks or speculations.

While their ceremonial union had been known, a recent report by the Daily Mail UK suggests that the couple has indeed formalized their relationship, acquiring a confidential marriage license in California. As a result, their union is currently not part of the public record.

According to the disclosed documents, Kanye West and Bianca Censori officially became husband and wife on December 20, 2022, a month after Kanye’s divorce with Kim Kardashian was finalized.

The couple reportedly held a secretive ceremony in Palo Alto, California, with their marital home situated on Kanye’s Wyoming ranch.

James Mayfield, a California-based officiant, presided over their marriage. Notably, confidential marriage licenses in California do not require witnesses to validate the union, adding to the privacy of their nuptials.

A source close to the couple shared insights into their relationship, highlighting their contrasting approach to fame and privacy.

Also Read: Kanye West And ‘Wife’ Bianca Censori Banned By Venice Boat Company After Controversial Photos

“Kanye West has been a megastar for two decades and counting,” the source noted. “His first marriage was to someone who lives almost full time in front of a camera. Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate, and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them. For that reason, they’ve been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don’t think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down.”

However, the confirmation of their marriage also brought forth some significant allegations from an LBC news report. Individuals purportedly close to Bianca Censori claim that Kanye West has imposed strict rules on her as a collaborator and partner.

Allegedly, these rules include restrictions on speaking and dictating her attire. Furthermore, she is said to follow specific dietary guidelines and maintain a workout regimen, even though Kanye himself does not engage in regular exercise. These insiders claim that Bianca feels obligated to obey these rules, as Kanye has convinced her that they hold a royal status.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...