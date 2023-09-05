Kanye West And ‘Wife’ Bianca Censori Banned By Venice Boat Company After Controversial Photos

Renowned rapper Kanye West, now known as “Ye,” and his associate, Australian architectural designer Bianca Censori, have reportedly faced repercussions following their recent boat trip in Venice.

In late August, the couple was photographed enjoying a boat ride in the picturesque city, but some of the images captured them in a rather compromising position.

West, 46, was depicted with his trousers down, exposing his posterior, while Censori, 28, appeared to be crouching between his legs.

The boat company involved has since issued a statement declaring that both Ye and Censori are no longer welcome on their vessels, banning them from future trips.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, known for serving a celebrity clientele that includes the likes of Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Ben Affleck, cited that the driver had not witnessed the controversial behavior as they were focused on navigating the waterway.

The statement emphasized that had the driver observed any lewd conduct, they would have promptly disembarked and reported the transgressors to the appropriate authorities.

Additionally, a third person accompanying Mr. and Mrs. West on the taxi obstructed the captain’s view to the stern.

“We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats,” the statement concluded.

Reports indicate that the couple participated in a non-legally binding ceremony earlier this year, following their first public appearance together in January. This event transpired two months after West finalized his divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children.

Kanye West, an Atlanta-born and Chicago-raised rapper, gained fame in the early 2000s with hit tracks like “Stronger” (2007) and “Waves” (2016). However, in recent years, he has been embroiled in a series of controversies that have overshadowed his music career, with controversies ranging from erratic behavior to offensive remarks.

In 2022, West faced backlash after making “hateful and dangerous” comments about Jewish people, resulting in being dropped by Adidas and Balenciaga. CAA, a prominent celebrity talent agency, also severed ties with the musician.

West’s Twitter account has been suspended and reactivated multiple times due to his online behavior. He made headlines for declaring he “likes Hitler” during an appearance on right-wing commentator Alex Jones’ show Infowars in December.

Earlier that year, he and right-wing commentator Candace Owens wore “White Lives Matter” T-shirts during Paris Fashion Week. West also shared antisemitic conspiracy theories on Instagram and used offensive language.

Despite widespread criticism, including from fellow celebrities like Lizzo and John Legend, West has refused to acknowledge the term “antisemitism.” In March, after returning to Instagram, he posted that Jonah Hill made him “like Jewish people again.”

The controversial behavior of Kanye West continues to generate attention and scrutiny, eclipsing his once-dominant presence in the music industry.

