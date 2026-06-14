No arrests made after goons’ attack post budget meeting at All Saints Cathedral

Detectives are yet to make more arrests in connection with the brazen attack by hired goons on a meeting called to discuss the 2026/2027 Budget at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

The incident happened on Friday morning as a group met to discuss the Budget estimates presented by treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi.

One suspect out of the about 100 goons who had raided the premises was arrested. But insiders said there was pressure to release the suspect who has since confessed to those who allegedly sent them for the attack mission.

He said they were paid and sent to disrupt the meeting which was aimed at inciting Kenyans against the Budget estimates.

Human rights organisations have demanded action to arrest all those behind the attack. Several people present and those on the roads were attacked and robbed of cash and valuables.

Nairobi police boss Issa Mohamud said Sunday police are still investigating the attack.

He said only one suspect was arrested.

On Saturday, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations visited the scene to collect evidence. However, despite the existence of clear footage and identifiable faces, most of the suspects remain at large.

This is yet another case in which suspected criminals were captured on camera, but accountability still appears out of reach.

The attackers’ faces and number plates of the motorcycles they were using were clearly captured on camera.

The entire incident was captured on multiple CCTV cameras, with the suspects’ faces clearly visible.

CCTV cameras at the facility captured every moment of the attack on the All Saints Cathedral premises by suspected goons, raising fresh questions about public safety and the speed of the police response.

At exactly 9:39 a.m., motorbikes carrying between two and three men forced their way into All Saints Cathedral. Their faces and motorcycle registration plates were clearly captured on CCTV footage.

Within five minutes, police officers moved in and managed to repel the group outside Valley Road at around 9:44 a.m.

As they fled, the gang turned on pedestrians along Kenyatta Avenue, robbing some of them in broad daylight as they headed toward Valley Road.

Barely 30 minutes later, at 10:11 a.m., the attackers returned, this time abandoning their motorcycles and entering the church compound on foot.

Security cameras captured the men walking into the premises before proceeding toward the conference area where a post-budget forum was underway.

Five men were later seen on the second floor allegedly robbing participants inside the lobby.

One victim was overpowered and robbed while attempting to flee to the third floor. Another participant was cornered as police officers scrambled to intervene.

The group then began chanting slogans and disrupting the meeting, forcing activities to stop temporarily. Outside the church compound, a gunshot was fired in an apparent attempt to disperse the invaders.

They escaped on foot. Insiders say the gang was sent by some people in government, hence the slow pace of investigations.

This is the latest such attack by hired goons amid complaints from various parties on the dangerous trend. There is interference in the investigations, officials say.