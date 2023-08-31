Kim Kardashian Reportedly “Desperately Embarrassed And Worried” About Kanye West’s Pantless Antics

Former reality TV star Kim Kardashian is said to be deeply concerned and embarrassed by her ex-husband Kanye West’s recent pantless behavior.

The couple, who was married from 2014 to 2022 and has four children together, has been in the spotlight again after West was spotted without pants during a boat ride in Italy with his alleged 28-year-old “wife,” Bianca Censori.

According to a source close to Kardashian, the 42-year-old celebrity is struggling with how to address these recent events with their children.

“Kim doesn’t know how she will explain it all to the kids,” the source revealed.

“Kim’s been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca – like how will she explain it all to the kids? She’s embarrassed and worried for him – he’s wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn’t right.”

Kanye West recently garnered attention when he was photographed exposing his bare behind to tourists on a river taxi ride through Venice’s iconic canals.

During the same outing, his rumored “wife” Bianca Censori was seen in revealing attire. This behavior has reportedly left Kardashian feeling conflicted and drawn back into their past.

“It’s hard for (Kim) because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she’s pulled back into it,” the source shared.

“It’s like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage. She’d rather put it behind her and forget about it.”

Kardashian and West have been co-parenting their children, including sons Saint and Psalm, and daughters North and Chicago, following their divorce.

The recent public antics by West have brought renewed attention to their relationship dynamics.

During the incident in Venice, West was reportedly dressed in his usual all-black attire while Censori sported a leather trench coat with little underneath.

The couple had a non-legally binding wedding ceremony in January, just two months after West’s divorce from Kardashian was finalized.

