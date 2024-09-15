Jeri Ryan, an acclaimed American actress, has a net worth of approximately $20 million. Best known for her iconic role as Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager, she has earned a prominent place in Hollywood, contributing to both television and film.

Jeri Ryan Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth February 22, 1968 Place of Birth Munich, Nationality American Profession Actress

Early Life

Jeri Lynn Zimmermann, born on February 22, 1968, in Munich, West Germany, grew up in a military family, moving frequently due to her father’s role as a master sergeant in the U.S. Army. Her family finally settled in Paducah, Kentucky, after her father’s retirement. A talented student, she graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1986 as a National Merit Scholar. Jeri later attended Northwestern University, where she earned a degree in Theater and was crowned Miss Illinois. She also placed third in the 1990 Miss America Pageant, winning the swimsuit competition and performing a song from Les Misérables for the talent portion.

Career

Ryan’s acting career took off after moving to Los Angeles, where she began appearing in guest roles on shows such as Who’s the Boss?, Murder, She Wrote, and Melrose Place. Her first major role came in Dark Skies as Juliet Stuart, but it was her portrayal of Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager that catapulted her to stardom. Her performance significantly boosted the show’s ratings, and her portrayal of the Borg drone remains one of the most memorable characters in the Star Trek franchise.

Following her success on Voyager, Ryan took on diverse roles, including a starring role in Boston Public, created specifically for her by David E. Kelley. Other notable projects include appearances in films like Dracula 2000 and The Last Man, and television roles in The O.C., Leverage, Shark, and Body of Proof.

In 2020, Jeri returned to the Star Trek universe, reprising her role as Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard, earning praise and a Saturn Award nomination for her performance. She also played Gwendolyn Hayes in MacGyver and appeared in the horror film Devil’s Revenge.

Personal Life

Jeri married investment banker and politician Jack Ryan in 1991. They had a son, Alex, in 1994, but the couple divorced in 1999. Jack Ryan later made headlines when he ran for a U.S. Senate seat against Barack Obama. Following their divorce, Jeri briefly dated Star Trek: Voyager producer Brannon Braga and later met French chef Christophe Eme, whom she married in 2007. Together, they opened the upscale Los Angeles restaurant Ortolan, which has since closed. The couple has a daughter, born in 2008.

Real Estate

Jeri Ryan has also made significant investments in real estate. In 1997, she purchased a 12,600-square-foot mansion in Encino, California, for $2.473 million, later selling it in 2017 for $4.95 million. In 2019, she bought a home in Toluca Lake, California, for $3.25 million.

Jeri Ryan Net Worth

Jeri Ryan net worth is $20 million.