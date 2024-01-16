JKIA Police Detain Two Chinese Nationals Found with 549 Safaricom SIM Cards

Two Chinese nationals were Monday arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while trying to fly out with 549 Safaricom sim cards.

The men identified as Zhang Shihua, 58 and Zhang Cheng, 44 were intercepted by Kenya Airports Authority officers at the central screening terminal 1A departures while preparing to board China Southern Airways destined to China.

Upon scanning Shihua’s hand luggage officials found him carrying 549 Safaricom sim cards in two small boxes.

He alleged that he was given the two boxes by a Chinese friend at Chinatown along Kindaruma Road on Sunday.

The two were detained pending probe.

Police want to establish the motive of their moves.