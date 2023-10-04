JKIA Police Seize Narcotics Worth Sh9 Million from Bicycle Cargo

Over a kilo of methamphetamine drug concealed inside bicycle saddles was Tuesday impounded at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after a consignment bound for Jakarta, Indonesia was flagged.

The drug estimated at over Sh9 million was stashed among other items declared as bicycle accessories in a consignment being shipped from Moroni, Comoros.

Lynx-eyed operational detectives deployed at the airport to tackle immigration crime and suspicious cargo had converged at the DHL shed for a verification exercise, where brown packages with a white crystalline substance were found concealed in eleven saddles.

Upon testing, the same tested positive for methamphetamine. Interpol operations have since been launched to identify the faces behind the illicit trade for arrest and prosecution.

The war against abuse and trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances has heightened in the country, and the DCI warns that the Kenyan soil will remain a hostile ground for perpetrators, irrespective of their status in the country.

Kenya has in the past been regarded a transit point for the narcotics. Police say the trend has gone down due to various measures imposed at the airport and other major routes used by the traffickers.

The drugs originate as far as south America through the ocean before they are repackaged and sent to their intended destination.

