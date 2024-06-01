JLO cancels summer tour to spend time with family and friends

Jennifer Lopez canceled her summer tour “THIS IS ME…LIVE” to spend time with her family and friends, according to a statement from Live Nation.

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” Live Nation said.

In a message to fans, the musician and actress said she is “completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down.”

“Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she said on her website onthejlo.com. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again.”

Lopez didn’t clarify why she was canceling her tour. Last week, she quickly shut down a question about her marriage to Ben Affleck while promoting her movie “Atlas.” Toward the end of a question-and-answer session, the singer was asked by someone in the crowd: “Your divorce with Ben Affleck is real? What is the truth?” according to a video shared on X by Glamour México y Latinoamérica. Lopez gave the questioner a smile, then leaned in and said: “You know better than that.”

Fans who purchased tickets JLo’s summer 2024 tour via Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded. Those who received their tickets through third-party resale sites were urged to reach out to their point of purchase

Fans who purchased tickets via a third-party resale site such as StubHub, SeatGeek or VividSeats are encouraged to reach out to their point of purchase for more details.

The abrupt cancellation comes amid reported turmoil in the singer’s highly publicized relationship with Ben Affleck, who were spotted together at a family event Thursday amid weeks of breakup speculation.

Lopez and Affleck married in 2022, and the pair were previously in a relationship from 2002 to 2004.

Lopez and Affleck’s reunion comes less than a month after J.Lo — who shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony — attended the 2024 Met Gala solo, sparking rumors that the pair had split. Shortly after, reports broke that the couple were living separately, though both the JLo Beauty founder and the “Argo” actor — who is father to children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — were spotted wearing their wedding rings on separate occasions.

And while neither have addressed the status of their relationship directly, Lopez recently made clear that she refuses to let the noise get to her.

Lopez’s 32-stop tour included 29 shows in the U.S. and three in Canada, running from June 26 to Aug. 17.

By Agencies