Jodie Foster, an actress, director, and producer, has a net worth of $100 million. Foster is among the rare group of child stars who transitioned successfully into adulthood, avoiding the pitfalls that often plague early fame. She graduated from Yale University and has built an impressive career in both acting and directing, garnering numerous accolades along the way.

Jodie Foster Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth November 19, 1962 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Actress, Director, and Producer

Early Life

Born as Alicia Christian Foster on November 19, 1962, in Los Angeles, California, Jodie Foster is the youngest child of Evelyn and Lucius Foster. Her parents divorced before she was born. With Irish, English, and German ancestry, Foster is a descendant of Mayflower passenger John Alden. She has three full siblings and three half-brothers from her father’s previous marriage. A gifted child, Foster began reading at age three and started her career with a Coppertone commercial at the same age. This led to numerous advertising appearances and a minor role on the sitcom “Mayberry R.F.D.” in 1968. She went on to appear in over 50 television shows, including recurring roles on “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father” and “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice.” Her film debut came in 1972 with “Napoleon and Samantha,” followed by roles in “Kansas City Bomber,” “One Little Indian,” and Martin Scorsese’s “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.”

Foster attended the French-language preparatory school Lycée Français de Los Angeles, graduating as valedictorian in 1980. She then enrolled at Yale University, majoring in African-American literature and graduating magna cum laude in 1985.

Teenage Fame

In 1976, Foster’s breakthrough role came with Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver,” where she played child prostitute Iris Steensma. The film won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and earned Foster her first Academy Award nomination. That same year, she starred in four other films: “Echoes of a Summer,” “Bugsy Malone,” “The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane,” and “Freaky Friday.” After a successful year, she spent nine months in France, appearing in “Moi, flour bleue” and the Italian comedy “Casotto,” followed by the Disney adventure “Candleshoe.”

Film Career in the 80s and 90s

Transitioning to adult roles in the 1980s, Foster appeared in films such as “Foxes,” “Carny,” “The Hotel New Hampshire,” and “The Blood of Others.” Her major breakthrough as an adult came with the 1988 legal drama “The Accused,” where she played a rape survivor seeking justice, earning her first Academy Award for Best Actress.

Foster’s most iconic role came in 1991 with “The Silence of the Lambs,” where she played FBI trainee Clarice Starling. The film won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins, and another Best Actress award for Foster. In 1991, she also made her directorial debut with “Little Man Tate.” Her other notable 90s credits include “Sommersby,” “Maverick,” “Nell,” “Contact,” and “Anna and the King.”

Further Film Career

In the early 2000s, Foster starred in “The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys” and “Panic Room.” She received acclaim for her roles in the thrillers “Flightplan,” “Inside Man,” and “The Brave One.” She also appeared in “Nim’s Island.”

Directorial Work

As a director, Foster’s credits include “Little Man Tate,” “Home for the Holidays,” “The Beaver,” and “Money Monster.” She has also directed episodes of the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black.”

Personal Life

In 1993, Foster began a relationship with producer Cydney Bernard, with whom she had two sons before separating in 2008. In 2014, she married actress and photographer Alexandra Hedison.

Salary Per Movie

At her career peak between the mid-1990s and late 2000s, Foster earned over $100 million in base film salaries. Notable salaries include $5 million for “Maverick,” $9.5 million for “Nell” (including a $5 million producer fee), $9 million for “Contact,” $15 million for “Anna and the King,” $12 million for “Panic Room,” $13 million for “Flightplan,” and $15 million for “The Brave One.”

Real Estate

In 2012, Foster purchased a property in Beverly Hills for $11.75 million, listing it for sale in 2019 for $16 million. She previously lived in a nearby $6 million home and sold the Beverly Hills mansion for $14.9 million in April 2019. In 2005, she bought a home in Calabasas, California, for $2.25 million, which she listed for sale in May 2020 for $2.85 million.

