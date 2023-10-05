Joe Biden’s Dog, Commander, Relocated From White House Amid Biting Incidents

Commander, the two-year-old German Shepherd purebred belonging to US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, is no longer residing at the White House due to a series of biting incidents involving White House staff and US Secret Service officers, according to an announcement from First Lady Jill Biden’s spokesperson, Elizabeth Alexander.

Making the announcement on Wednesday, Alexander emphasized the president and first lady’s deep concern for the safety of White House staff and the security personnel responsible for their protection.

“Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated,” Alexander stated in an emailed release.

She continued to express gratitude for the patience and support of the US Secret Service and all parties involved as they work on potential solutions.

However, the statement did not disclose the destination of Commander or whether the relocation is permanent.

The last sighting of Commander at the White House was on Saturday, when he was observed on an upper balcony of the president’s private quarters.

The decision to remove Commander from the White House came shortly after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned about a new allegation of biting involving a White House staff member during a daily media briefing.

In response, Jean-Pierre redirected inquiries to the first lady’s office, which clarified that Commander and Dale Haney, the head groundskeeper at the White House, were engaged in play, and no skin was broken during the incident.

A tourist captured the incident in a photograph, which was later shared with a news organization and published online.

The US Secret Service acknowledged 11 agents who had been nipped by Commander, although media reports suggest the actual number may be higher.

Additionally, there were reports of the dog biting other White House workers, with one incident requiring a hospital visit by an injured law enforcement officer, as documented by the Department of Homeland Security.

Following a biting incident involving a uniformed Secret Service officer on September 25, Elizabeth Alexander acknowledged that the White House environment can be stressful for family pets and that the Bidens were actively working on strategies to help Commander adapt to the unpredictable nature of the White House grounds.

This is not the first time that one of President Biden’s dogs has displayed aggressive behavior. The Bidens previously relocated another German Shepherd, Major, from the White House to live with friends in Delaware due to similar issues. Commander was gifted to President Biden by his brother James in December 2021.

The Bidens also have a cat named Willow and lost their beloved dog, Champ, in 2021 when he passed away at the age of 13.

