Joe Willock Siblings: All About Matty and Chris Willock

Joe Willock is an English professional footballer who plays as a central or attacking midfielder for Premier League club Newcastle United.

Born on August 20, 1999, in Walthamstow, Waltham Forest, Greater London, he is known for his energy, box-to-box dynamism, goal-scoring threat from midfield, and strong running ability.

A product of Arsenal’s renowned academy, Willock has carved out a solid Premier League career, particularly thriving after his move to Newcastle.

He is of Montserratian descent and has represented England at various youth international levels.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Joe comes from a footballing family and is the youngest of three brothers, all of whom pursued professional careers in the sport.

His older brothers are Matty Willock, a midfielder who has played for clubs including Manchester United and Salford City, and Chris Willock, a winger who has featured for Queens Park Rangers and other teams.

The trio shares a close bond, having trained together from a young age in Walthamstow under their father’s guidance, and they famously all appeared on the same pitch during a reserve game between Arsenal and Manchester United in 2017.

Career

Willock joined Arsenal’s academy at the age of four-and-a-half and progressed through the ranks alongside his brothers.

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He made his senior debut for the Gunners and accumulated experience in the Premier League and Europa League, scoring key goals in European competitions.

In January 2021, he joined Newcastle United on loan, where he made an immediate impact by scoring in seven consecutive appearances, a feat not achieved at the club since Alan Shearer.

This successful spell led to a permanent transfer in the summer of 2021.

At Newcastle, Willock has adapted well to the demands of the Premier League, contributing goals and assists while playing a vital role in midfield under manager Eddie Howe.

He has helped the team reach EFL Cup finals and secure the trophy in the 2024-25 season.

Despite facing injuries at times, his work rate and versatility have made him a valued member of the squad.

On the international stage, he has represented England from U16 up to U21 level.

Accolades

Willock’s honors include winning the EFL Cup with Newcastle United in the 2024-25 season, along with being part of the side that finished as runners-up in the competition in 2022-23.

During his time at Arsenal, he was a member of the squad that reached the UEFA Europa League final in 2018-19.

His individual contributions have earned recognition within youth setups and consistent praise for his performances in high-stakes Premier League matches.