Odysseas Vlachodimos Siblings: Meet Panagiotis Vlachodimos

Odysseas Vlachodimos, born on April 26, 1994, in Stuttgart, Germany, is a professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Premier League club Newcastle United.

He is known for his shot-stopping skills, command of his area, distribution, and composure under pressure.

German-born but of Greek heritage, Vlachodimos represented Germany at youth levels before switching allegiance to Greece, for whom he has earned over 50 senior caps.

He has built a career across Germany, Greece, Portugal, and England, establishing himself as a reliable and experienced custodian.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Vlachodimos is the younger brother of Panagiotis Vlachodimos, a former professional footballer.

The brothers were briefly reunited at Panathinaikos during their careers.

Odysseas is married to Dimitra Kalogeropoulou, a Greek-born fashion consultant and influencer.

Also Read: Ollie Watkins Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the English Player

Career

Vlachodimos began his football journey in Germany with VfL Wangen before joining VfB Stuttgart’s youth academy at age seven.

He progressed through the ranks, making his senior debut for Stuttgart’s reserve side and earning a handful of Bundesliga appearances.

In 2016, seeking more opportunities, he moved to Greek club Panathinaikos, where he reunited with his brother and established himself as a first-choice goalkeeper.

In 2018, he transferred to Portuguese giants Benfica, where he enjoyed the most successful period of his career.

Vlachodimos became a key player, winning multiple titles and featuring regularly in European competitions.

After a brief spell at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, he joined Newcastle United in July 2024 for a club-record fee for a goalkeeper.

He has since spent time on loan at Sevilla in La Liga, continuing to gain valuable experience at the highest level while representing Greece internationally.

Accolades

With Benfica, Vlachodimos won two Primeira Liga titles and two Portuguese Super Cup trophies.

At Newcastle United, he contributed to the EFL Cup victory in the 2024-25 season.

On the international stage, he won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship with Germany in 2017.

Individually, he has been recognised with the bronze Fritz Walter Medal for U17 players and the Primeira Liga Player Fair-Play Prize.