Joel Embiid Siblings: All About Muriel and Arthur

Joel Embiid, born on March 16, 1994, in Yaoundé, Cameroon, is a professional basketball player for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA.

Standing 7 feet tall and weighing 280 pounds, he was drafted third overall in the 2014 NBA Draft after playing one year at Kansas.

Embiid is a seven-time NBA All-Star, 2023 MVP, and two-time scoring champion, known for his dominant scoring and rebounding abilities.

He recently decided to represent Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, prioritizing his time in the U.S. over his connections to France and Cameroon.

Siblings

Joel has two siblings. His younger sister, Muriel, plays volleyball for Rochester College.

In 2014, she was flown to Philadelphia to be with Joel after the tragic death of their younger brother.

Embiid’s younger brother, Arthur, passed away in 2014 at the age of 13 in a vehicle accident while walking home from school in Cameroon.

Joel had not seen Arthur in four years since leaving Cameroon, and the loss was devastating for him.

It nearly caused Joel to retire from the NBA before he had even played a single game.

College career

Embiid attended the University of Kansas for one year during the 2013-14 college basketball season.

He played 28 games, averaging 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.6 blocks in 23.1 minutes per game.

Embiid was recognized as one of the 30 finalists for the Naismith College Player of the Year and earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors, as well as being named second-team All-Big 12.

Unfortunately, he suffered a stress fracture in his back in March 2014, which sidelined him for the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments.

Despite this setback, Embiid’s impressive performance in college led to him being drafted third overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014 NBA Draft.

NBA career

After being drafted in 2014, Embiid missed his first two NBA seasons due to a foot injury.

He finally made his debut in 2016-17 and immediately made an impact, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game in just 31 games.

Embiid’s impressive play earned him NBA All-Rookie First Team honors despite the limited action.

In the 2017-18 season, he made his first All-Star team and was named to the All-NBA Second Team.

Embiid continued to improve, averaging 22.9 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

Over the next few seasons, he solidified himself as one of the league’s best centers, making the All-Star team 5 more times and earning 3 All-Defensive team selections.

Embiid’s breakout came in the 2021-22 season when he won his first scoring title, averaging 30.6 points per game.

He followed that up with an even better 2022-23 campaign, winning his second straight scoring title with 33.1 points per game and being named NBA MVP.

Embiid became the first center to win the scoring title since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-2000.

His dominance has transformed the 76ers into a consistent playoff contender.

Despite some early postseason disappointments, the team has made the playoffs in 5 of Embiid’s 7 seasons.

With Embiid leading the way, the 76ers have their sights set on an NBA championship in the coming years.

Accolades

Embiid has received numerous accolades throughout his NBA career, highlighting his exceptional talent and impact on the game.

He is a seven-time NBA All-Star, reflecting his consistent performance and popularity among fans and peers.

Embiid has been named to the All-NBA First Team multiple times, showcasing his status as one of the league’s elite players.

In addition to his All-Star selections, Embiid won the NBA MVP award in 2023, recognizing him as the most valuable player in the league for that season.

He also secured the NBA scoring title in both 2022 and 2023, leading the league in points per game.

Embiid’s defensive prowess earned him selections to the NBA All-Defensive Team, further solidifying his reputation as a two-way player.

These accolades underscore his significant contributions to the Philadelphia 76ers and his standing in the NBA.