John Turturro Siblings: All About Nicholas and Ralph Turturro

John Michael Turturro, born February 28, 1957, in Brooklyn, New York, is an acclaimed American actor and filmmaker.

Known for his diverse roles, he has appeared in over sixty films, frequently collaborating with directors like the Coen brothers and Spike Lee.

Notable works include Do the Right Thing, Barton Fink.and The Big Lebowski.

Turturro won an Emmy for his role in Monk and has received multiple nominations for prestigious awards.

He is also a director, with films such as Fading Gigolo and The Jesus Rolls to his credit.

Siblings

John has two siblings, namely Nicholas Turturro and Ralph Turturro.

Nicholas, born on January 29, 1962, is an accomplished actor best known for his role as Detective James Martinez on the television series NYPD Blue.

His career spans various films and TV shows, including The Longest Yard and The Twilight Zone.

Nicholas has demonstrated versatility in both drama and comedy, establishing himself as a notable figure in the acting world.

Ralph Turturro, John’s other sibling, has worked in the entertainment industry, though he is less known in mainstream circles compared to John and Nicholas.

Ralph has primarily focused on behind-the-scenes roles, including production and direction.

While his contributions may not be as prominent, he remains an integral part of the Turturro family’s artistic legacy.

Career

Turturro began his career in the theater, where he honed his craft and developed a strong foundation in acting.

He graduated from the State University of New York at New Paltz and later earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Yale School of Drama.

Turturro’s Broadway debut came in 1985 with a role in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, which helped establish him as a talented stage actor.

His breakthrough in film occurred in the late 1980s when he gained significant attention for his role as Pino in Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing.

This film tackled racial tensions in Brooklyn and showcased his ability to convey complex emotions, solidifying his place in the film industry.

His collaboration with the Coen brothers began with Miller’s Crossing, where he played the character The Kid.

However, it was his iconic role as Jesus Quintana in The Big Lebowski that became one of his most memorable performances.

The character, a flamboyant bowler with a unique style, has since become a cult favorite, leading to a resurgence of interest in Turturro’s work.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Turturro continued to take on a wide range of roles.

He starred in Barton Fink, another Coen brothers film, where he played a troubled playwright.

Turturro also appeared in The Color of Money alongside Paul Newman and Tom Cruise, showcasing his ability to hold his own against Hollywood legends.

In addition to his film work, he made notable appearances in several television series.

Turturro won an Emmy Award for his guest role as Lt. Antonio Scarpacci in the series Monk, which further highlighted his talent for both drama and comedy.

More recently, he received critical acclaim for his performance in HBO’s The Night Of, a limited series that explored the complexities of the criminal justice system.

In addition to his acting career, Turturro has ventured into directing.

His directorial debut came with the film Mac, which he wrote, directed and starred in. The film received positive reviews and showcased his unique vision as a filmmaker.

He followed this with Romance & Cigarettes, a musical comedy-drama featuring an ensemble cast, including Kate Winslet and Susan Sarandon.

In 2020, Turturro revisited his beloved character Jesus Quintana in The Jesus Rolls, a spin-off from The Big Lebowski.

The film, which he wrote and directed, allowed him to explore the character’s backstory and further develop his cinematic universe.

Turturro continues to be an active presence in film and television.

He has appeared in projects such as The Good Thief, The Last Godfather, and Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Turturro’s ability to seamlessly transition between drama, comedy, and character-driven narratives has made him one of the most respected actors in the industry.

His legacy is marked by his versatility and dedication to his craft.

Turturro has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including multiple Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and a Golden Globe nomination.

His contributions to film, television, and theater have left a lasting impact, inspiring a new generation of actors and filmmakers.

Awards and accolades

Turturro has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

He won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Ambrose Monk in Monk.

Turturro has also been nominated for four Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Golden Globe Awards and four Independent Spirit Awards.

In addition to his acting accolades, Turturro won the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival for his performance in Barton Fink.

His directorial debut, Mac (1992), won the Golden Camera Award at Cannes, further showcasing his talent behind the camera.

More recently, he received nominations for his roles in The Night Of and Severance, highlighting his continued relevance in the industry.