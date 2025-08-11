Johannes Taslim Siblings: Getting to Know Peter Taslim

Johannes Taslim, widely known as Joe Taslim, is an Indonesian actor, martial artist, model, and former professional judo athlete.

Born on June 23, 1981, in Palembang, South Sumatra, Indonesia, to a Christian family of Chinese descent, Taslim has risen to international prominence through his performances in action-packed films and television series.

His journey from a national judo champion to a celebrated actor in films like The Raid: Redemption and Mortal Kombat showcases his versatility and dedication to his craft.

With a background rooted in martial arts and a charismatic presence, Taslim has carved a unique niche in the global entertainment industry.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Johannes has one known sibling, a brother named Peter Taslim.

However, information about Peter is scarce, as he maintains a low public profile compared to his famous brother.

The Taslim family, including their parents Mardjuki and Maria Goretty, is of Chinese-Indonesian heritage, and their close-knit upbringing in South Sumatra has been noted as a grounding influence in Johannes’ life.

Career

Taslim began training in martial arts from a young age, mastering disciplines such as judo, wushu, taekwondo, pencak silat, and boxing.

His passion for judo led him to join Indonesia’s national judo team from 1997 to 2009, during which he competed at regional and national levels.

After retiring from competitive sports due to an injury, Taslim transitioned into modeling, appearing in magazines and commercial campaigns, leveraging his photogenic features and charismatic persona.

His acting debut came in 2008 with the Indonesian film Karma, followed by Rasa in 2009.

Also Read: Mark Valley Siblings: All About Jennifer, Lynne and Marnie Valley

However, it was his role as Sergeant Jaka in Gareth Evans’ 2011 action thriller The Raid: Redemption that catapulted him to international fame.

The film’s critical acclaim opened doors to global projects, including a role as the villainous Jah in Fast & Furious 6 (2013) and Anderson Le/Manas in Star Trek Beyond (2016).

Taslim’s portrayal of Bi-Han/Sub-Zero in the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot and its upcoming sequel further solidified his status as a leading action star.

On television, he gained recognition for his role as Li Yong in the Cinemax series Warrior (2019–2023), a martial arts drama inspired by Bruce Lee.

Upcoming projects include Mortal Kombat II and The Furious, showcasing his continued demand in the action genre.

Taslim’s ability to perform his own stunts, rooted in his martial arts expertise, has made him a standout in high-octane roles, while his dramatic performances, such as in La Tahzan (2013), demonstrate his range as an actor.

Accolades

During his judo career, Taslim secured a gold medal at the 1999 Southeast Asia Judo Championships in Singapore and a gold medal in the Men’s –81 kg class at the 2008 Indonesia National Games.

He also won a silver medal at the 2007 Southeast Asian Games and bronze medals in 2001 and 2005.

In his acting career, Taslim’s performance in La Tahzan earned him the Indonesian Movie Award for Best Actor in 2014, along with nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2013 Maya Awards and the Indonesian Film Festival.

His role in The Raid: Redemption contributed to the film’s widespread acclaim, including multiple international awards for its groundbreaking action choreography.

In 2015, Taslim received the Indonesia Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Actor, reflecting his popularity among younger audiences.

The following year, he was honored with the Best APAN Star Award, recognizing his growing influence in the Asian entertainment industry.

Additionally, in 2017, he won the Style Awards’ Actor of the Year, underscoring his appeal beyond the screen.