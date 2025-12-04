John David Washington net worth is estimated at $8 million. The American actor and former professional football player has built his fortune through a fast-rising Hollywood career, standout roles in major films, and a successful run on television. Best known for his breakout performance in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and for leading Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Tenet, Washington has quickly become one of the most respected actors of his generation.

Before becoming an actor, he spent four years as a professional football player with the UFL’s Sacramento Mountain Lions, adding an unexpected chapter to his diverse career.

Early Life

John David Washington was born on July 28, 1984, in Los Angeles, California. He is the eldest son of Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington and actress-singer Pauletta Washington.

His first on-screen appearance came at age seven in Spike Lee’s 1992 film Malcolm X, in which he appeared briefly as a schoolboy. Washington attended Campbell High School, excelling in football, basketball, and track, before enrolling at Morehouse College.

Football Career

Washington first made his mark as a running back at Morehouse College, where he:

Led the conference in rushing with 1,198 yards

Set school records for single-game rushing yards (242)

Set the school career rushing record at 3,699 yards

Despite his strong performance, he went undrafted in the 2006 NFL Draft. He briefly joined the St. Louis Rams and later played in Europe for the Rhein Fire. He ultimately signed with the UFL’s California Redwoods (later the Sacramento Mountain Lions), playing until the league folded in 2012.

Breakthrough on Television: Ballers

Washington’s transition from sports to acting began in earnest in 2015 when he joined HBO’s hit series Ballers. He played Ricky Jerret, a talented but volatile NFL wide receiver wrestling with fame, faith, and personal challenges.

The series, starring Dwayne Johnson, became his first major acting success and ran for five seasons until 2019.

Film Career

Early Roles

Washington’s adult film debut was in RZA’s Love Beats Rhymes (2017). His breakout year came in 2018, when he appeared in four films:

Monsters and Men – as police officer Dennis Williams

– as police officer Dennis Williams Monster – as supporting character “Bobo” Evans

– as supporting character “Bobo” Evans BlacKkKlansman – his star-making turn as detective Ron Stallworth

– his star-making turn as detective Ron Stallworth The Old Man & the Gun – alongside Robert Redford

His performance in BlacKkKlansman earned him Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations, cementing his arrival in Hollywood.

Leading Man Status

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan personally selected Washington to star in his 2020 espionage thriller Tenet, a global box-office hit that established him as a leading action star.

He went on to star in:

Malcolm & Marie (2021) – a two-person romantic drama with Zendaya, shot during the COVID-19 lockdown

(2021) – a two-person romantic drama with Zendaya, shot during the COVID-19 lockdown Beckett (2021) – an action-thriller set in Greece

(2021) – an action-thriller set in Greece Amsterdam / Canterbury Glass – an ensemble period film by David O. Russell

– an ensemble period film by David O. Russell The Creator / True Love – Gareth Edwards’ sci-fi epic featuring Gemma Chan and Ken Watanabe

Stage Career

In 2022, Washington starred on Broadway as Boy Willie in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Danielle Brooks. He reprised the role in the 2024 film adaptation, directed by his brother Malcolm Washington.

Personal Life

Though the son of one of Hollywood’s most famous actors, John David Washington is intensely private. He has spoken sparingly about his romantic life but has acknowledged challenges in maintaining relationships due to fame and personal expectations.

John David Washington Net Worth

John David Washington net worth is estimated to be $8 million.

