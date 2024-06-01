John Kerry Net Worth

John Kerry, an American politician and diplomat, has an impressive net worth of $250 million. Known for his roles as a former Senator and the 68th United States Secretary of State, Kerry is also a Vietnam veteran who became a vocal critic of the war after his return.

Wealth

John Kerry’s significant wealth is largely attributed to his marriage to Teresa Heinz, an heiress to the Heinz ketchup fortune. Before marrying Kerry in 1995, Teresa was married to John Heinz, who tragically died in a plane crash in 1991. Following his death, Teresa inherited a substantial portion of the Heinz fortune, which is estimated to be between $750 million and $1.2 billion. The couple purchased an 18-acre property on Martha’s Vineyard in April 2017 for $11.75 million, showcasing their considerable wealth.

Early Life

John Forbes Kerry was born on December 11, 1943, in Aurora, Colorado. He is the second of four children of Richard John Kerry and Rosemary Forbes. Due to his father’s military career, the family moved frequently until settling in Washington, D.C., where Richard Kerry worked in the Department of the Navy and later as a diplomat.

Post-Vietnam and Political Career

After serving in Vietnam, Kerry earned a J.D. from Boston College Law School and began working as an Assistant District Attorney. He co-founded a private law firm and later served as Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts from 1983 to 1985. Kerry was elected as a U.S. Senator from Massachusetts in 1984, serving until 2013. As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he played a pivotal role in various international issues.

In the 2004 presidential election, Kerry was the Democratic Party nominee but lost to George W. Bush. He was appointed Secretary of State by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate in 2013. As Secretary of State, Kerry initiated the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks and negotiated significant agreements, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran and the Paris Agreement on climate change. He served until January 2017.

Recent Activities

After retiring from government service, Kerry remained active in public affairs, opposing President Donald Trump and supporting President Joe Biden. He did not attend Trump’s inauguration and participated in the Women’s March the following day. Kerry published his memoir, “Every Day is Extra,” in 2018. In November 2020, President-elect Biden appointed Kerry as the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

John Kerry Wife

Kerry married Julia Thorne in 1970, and they had two daughters, Alexandra and Vanessa, before divorcing in 1988. In 1995, he married Teresa Heinz. Kerry is a prostate cancer survivor and an avid cyclist, snowboarder, windsurfer, and sailor, reflecting his active lifestyle despite health challenges.

