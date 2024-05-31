John Cusack Net Worth

John Cusack, an American actor and writer, boasts a net worth of $50 million. Since launching his career in the mid-80s, Cusack has starred in numerous successful films, including “Better Off Dead,” “Sixteen Candles,” “Say Anything,” “The Grifters,” “Grosse Pointe Blank,” “Serendipity,” and “High Fidelity.”

Early Life

John Paul Cusack was born on June 28, 1966, in Evanston, Illinois. His father, Richard J. Cusack, was a writer, actor, producer, and documentary filmmaker, while his mother, Ann Paula “Nancy” Cusack, was a mathematics teacher and political activist. John has four siblings: Ann, Joan, Bill, and Susie Cusack, with Ann and Joan also pursuing acting careers. He attended Evanston Township High School, where he met his friend Jeremy Piven, who later became known for his role on “Entourage.” After high school, Cusack briefly attended New York University before dropping out.

1980s Film Career

Cusack began landing roles in the early 1980s, appearing in films such as “Class” (1983), “Sixteen Candles” (1984), and “Grandview, U.S.A.” (1984). His breakout role came in “The Sure Thing” (1985), directed by Rob Reiner. Throughout the 80s, he starred in several notable films, including “Better Off Dead” (1985), “Stand by Me” (1986), and “Say Anything…” (1989), which cemented his status as a rising star.

1990s

In the 1990s, Cusack founded the production company New Crime Productions. One of its early projects was “Grosse Pointe Blank” (1997), which Cusack starred in and co-wrote. During this decade, he appeared in a variety of films, including “The Grifters” (1990), “Con Air” (1997), and “Being John Malkovich” (1999), showcasing his versatility as an actor.

2000s to the Present

Cusack began the 2000s with “High Fidelity” (2000), a romantic comedy-drama that earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Other significant films include “War, Inc.” (2008), “2012” (2009), “Hot Tub Time Machine” (2010), “The Raven” (2012), and “Maps to the Stars” (2014). He has also starred in numerous video on demand films, maintaining a prolific career across various genres.

Throughout his career, Cusack has appeared in over seventy films and has been nominated for several prestigious awards, including a Golden Globe and a BAFTA. Despite his extensive body of work, he is often regarded as one of Hollywood’s most underrated actors.

Personal Life

John Cusack has never married. When asked in 2009 about his bachelor status, he replied, “society doesn’t tell me what to do.” He was previously troubled by a stalker who was arrested outside his Malibu home in 2008. Cusack, a native of Evanston, Illinois, is a notable fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox. In 2012, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6644 Hollywood Blvd.

Real Estate

In late 1999, Cusack purchased an oceanfront home in Malibu for $2.1 million, selling it in 2016 for $10.3 million. In May 2005, he bought a nearly 5,000 square-foot condo in Chicago for $2.9 million.

