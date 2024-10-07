British Golfer John Middleton Found Dead in His Bathroom in Mombasa 

A British national was Monday found dead in a bathtub in his residence in Utange, Mombasa County.

He was brutally murdered.

Police said the British national who was a golfer identified as John Middleton, 75 was discovered dead in his house long after his murder.

Police who arrived at the scene said they are investigating murder in the incident.

A woman believed to be his lover is among those under interrogation as persons of interest.

It is not clear what time Middleton died but police suspect to be Sunday night.

His body was moved to the morgue pending autopsy and investigations.

Middleton’s body was found butchered and dumped in his house’s bathtub under unknown circumstances which the police are trying to unravel.

Mombasa County head of DCI James Lelia said that officers from his office are keenly investigating the matter and will be giving a full report on what exactly may have caused the death.

“We are still gathering footages from neighbors to gather more evidence. The girlfriend to the old man is also assisting us with more information,” he said.

He said they are investigating the motive.