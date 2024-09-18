Jon Bernthal Siblings: All About Nicholas and Thomas Bernthal

Jon Bernthal is an American actor who gained fame for his role as Shane Walsh in the AMC series The Walking Dead.

His early life included a stint at the Moscow Art Theatre School, where he also played professional baseball. He later earned an MFA from Harvard’s Institute for Advanced Theatre Training.

Bernthal’s extensive stage work includes over 30 plays, and he founded the award-winning theater company Fovea Floods.

In 2024, he won his first Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Mikey Berzatto in The Bear.

Bernthal is known for portraying emotionally complex characters and has appeared in several acclaimed films including The Wolf of Wall Street.

Siblings

Jon has two brothers, Nicholas Bernthal and Thomas Bernthal.

Nicholas is an orthopedic surgeon and a professor at UCLA, showcasing the family’s commitment to education and professional excellence.

Thomas Bernthal, on the other hand, is a former NBC News producer and the founder and CEO of Kelton Global, a consulting agency.

He is married to Sheryl Sandberg, the former COO of Facebook, further highlighting the family’s connections in influential circles.

The Bernthal family has a strong background in various professional fields, with Jon achieving fame in acting while his brothers have made significant contributions in medicine and media.

Career

Bernthal began his acting career in the early 2000s, performing in over 30 plays regionally and Off-Broadway, including many with his own theater company, Fovea Floods.

He made his film debut in 2002’s Mary/Mary and had small guest roles in TV series like Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Without a Trace, and Boston Legal.

His breakthrough came in 2010 when he was cast as Shane Walsh on the hit AMC series The Walking Dead, where he was a starring cast member in the first two seasons.

Also Read: Jon Hamm Siblings: Get to Know Julie Schulte and Jennifer Hinze

Following this, Bernthal appeared in acclaimed films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Fury, Sicario and Baby Driver.

In 2016, he gained further recognition for his role as Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series Daredevil and later in The Punisher.

He is set to reprise this role in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again.

Bernthal’s notable film credits also include The Accountant, Wind River, Widows, Ford v Ferrari and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

He has appeared in three films that were nominated for the Best Picture Oscar: The Wolf of Wall Street, Ford v Ferrari and King Richard.

Awards and accolades

Bernthal has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, highlighting his talent and versatility as an actor.

In 2024, he won his first Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in the FX series The Bear, specifically for the episode titled Fishes.

This accolade marked a significant milestone in his career, as he was previously nominated for the same award in 2023 for another episode of The Bear.

In addition to his Emmy win, Bernthal has been recognized by various organizations.

He received nominations for the Saturn Awards in 2018 and 2019 for his performances in television and streaming presentations.

He was also nominated for a Satellite Award in 2023 for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Limited Series .

Bernthal’s ensemble work has earned him nominations from the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Seattle Film Critics Awards, showcasing his ability to collaborate effectively with other actors.

Personal life

Bernthal is married to Erin Angle, whom he wed on September 25, 2010, in Potomac, Maryland. Erin Angle is the niece of professional wrestler Kurt Angle.

Together, they have three children, two sons named Henry and Billy, born in August 2011 and February 2013, respectively, and a daughter named Adeline, who was born in February 2015.

The family resides in Ojai, California.

Bernthal has spoken about the challenges and joys of parenthood, including sharing experiences related to his daughter’s health issues.