Jonathan Banks Net Worth

Jonathan Banks, an acclaimed American actor, has a net worth of $8 million. Best known for his roles in the television crime dramas “Breaking Bad” and its spinoff “Better Call Saul,” as well as the series “Wiseguy,” Banks has built a successful career in both television and film. His work has earned him recognition and a loyal fan base, making him a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

Early Life

Jonathan Banks was born on January 31, 1947, in Washington, D.C., into a family deeply rooted in public service. His father was a civil servant, while his mother taught at Indiana State University and worked as a secretary in various federal government offices. Raised in Chillum Heights, Maryland, Banks attended Northwood High School in Silver Spring before pursuing higher education at Indiana University Bloomington.

Jonathan Banks Career

After graduating from Indiana University, Banks embarked on his career as a stage manager for a touring production of the musical “Hair,” which took him to Australia and New Zealand. In 1974, he moved to Los Angeles, California, to further his career in theater and acting.

Television Career

Banks made his television debut in 1976 with roles in the TV film “The Macahans” and the series “Barnaby Jones.” His early television appearances included guest roles on shows such as “Family,” “Carter Country,” “Lou Grant,” and “The Waltons.” During the early 1980s, he continued to build his résumé with roles in popular series like “Little House on the Prairie,” “Hill Street Blues,” and “The Gangster Chronicles,” where he portrayed mobster Dutch Schultz.

Banks’ breakthrough role came in 1987 when he starred as FBI Special Agent Frank McPike on the CBS crime drama “Wiseguy.” His performance earned him an Emmy Award nomination, solidifying his status as a talented actor in the industry. Following “Wiseguy,” Banks appeared in various TV series, including “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Matlock,” “Walker, Texas Ranger,” and “Due South.”

In the 2000s, Banks continued to make guest appearances on shows like “Dexter,” “ER,” “Castle,” and “Lie to Me.” However, it was his role as Mike Ehrmantraut on the hit series “Breaking Bad” that brought him widespread acclaim. Starting in the show’s second season, Banks’ portrayal of the no-nonsense private investigator and hitman earned him an Emmy Award nomination. He reprised the role in the spinoff “Better Call Saul,” which ran from 2015 to 2022, earning him four additional Emmy nominations.

In addition to his iconic role in the “Breaking Bad” universe, Banks played Professor Buzz Hickey in the final NBC season of “Community” and portrayed James Clapper, the former U.S. Director of National Intelligence, in the miniseries “The Comey Rule.” He has also ventured into voice acting, lending his voice to animated series like “Skylanders Academy,” “Tangled: The Series,” and “Incredibles 2.”

Film Career

Jonathan Banks made his film debut in 1978 with a small role in the romantic war drama “Coming Home.” He quickly followed up with parts in films like “The Cheap Detective” and “Who’ll Stop the Rain.” Banks gained further recognition with his performances in the 1980 parody “Airplane!” and the comedy “Stir Crazy.” Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, he appeared in a variety of films, including “48 Hrs.,” “Gremlins,” “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Armed and Dangerous,” and “Flipper.”

In the 2000s, Banks continued to work in film, appearing in titles such as “Dark Blue,” “Identity Thief,” “Horrible Bosses 2,” and “Mudbound.” He reprised his role as Mike Ehrmantraut in “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” a continuation of the television series, further solidifying his legacy as a beloved character in the “Breaking Bad” franchise.

Personal Life

Jonathan Banks married his first wife, Marnie Fausch, in 1968, with whom he had a daughter before their divorce in 1970. In 1990, he married Gennera Cebian, with whom he has fraternal twins.

Jonathan Banks Malibu Home

In 1990, Banks purchased a home in the Malibu hills for $1.185 million. The property, now valued between $5 million and $7 million, reflects Banks’ success and longevity in the entertainment industry.

