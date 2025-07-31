Jonathan Groff Siblings: Meet David Groff

Jonathan Drew Groff, born on March 26, 1985, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is an acclaimed American actor and singer.

Raised in the small town of Ronks, Pennsylvania, Groff’s passion for performing arts ignited at a young age, inspired by Julie Andrews’ portrayal of Mary Poppins.

His early involvement in community theater and school drama clubs set the foundation for a remarkable career.

Known for his versatility, Groff has captivated audiences with his powerful vocal abilities and compelling acting, earning him a prominent place in the entertainment industry.

Siblings

Jonathan has one older brother, David Groff, who serves as the president and COO of WebstaurantStore, a leading online restaurant supply company.

Born to their parents, Julie, a physical education teacher, and Jim, a standardbred horse trainer and driver, the brothers grew up in a supportive household in Ronks, Pennsylvania.

Jonathan and David shared a close bond during their childhood, often collaborating on home productions, such as a performance of The Wizard of Oz in their father’s barn, where Jonathan played Dorothy.

Career

After graduating from Conestoga Valley High School in 2003, Groff deferred admission to Carnegie Mellon University to join a non-Equity national tour of The Sound of Music as Rolf, a decision that redirected his life toward a professional acting career.

Moving to New York City, he earned his Actors’ Equity Association card in 2005 with a role in Fame at the North Shore Music Theatre and made his Broadway debut that same year as an understudy, swing, and dance captain in the musical In My Life.

His breakthrough came in 2006 with the lead role of Melchior Gabor in the Broadway production of Spring Awakening, a performance that showcased his vocal and dramatic prowess.

Groff’s stage career flourished with roles like King George III in Hamilton (2015) and Seymour Krelborn in the 2019 Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

In 2024, he starred as Franklin Shepard in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, and he is set to portray Bobby Darin in the 2025 Broadway musical Just in Time.

On television, Groff gained recognition as Jesse St. James in the Fox musical-comedy series Glee (2009–2015), where his recurring role opposite Lea Michele became a fan favorite.

He starred as Patrick Murray in HBO’s groundbreaking series Looking (2014–2015), which centered on the lives of gay men, and portrayed FBI Special Agent Holden Ford in Netflix’s crime drama Mindhunter (2017–2019).

His film credits include voicing Kristoff and Sven in Disney’s Frozen (2013) and Frozen II (2019), as well as roles in Taking Woodstock (2009), The Matrix Resurrections (2021), and Knock at the Cabin (2023).

Accolades

In 2024, Groff won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in Merrily We Roll Along, marking a pinnacle in his stage career.

He previously earned Tony nominations for his performances in Spring Awakening (2006) and Hamilton (2015), the latter also contributing to a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Groff received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his role in the Disney+ live stage recording of Hamilton (2020).

His work in Spring Awakening also garnered a Drama Desk Award nomination and a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

Additionally, Groff won a Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for Mindhunter and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for his role in Little Shop of Horrors.

Beyond his performance accolades, he was honored with the Point Horizon Award in 2015 by the Point Foundation for his advocacy for the LGBTQIA community, reflecting his impact as a role model.

In 2025, Franklin & Marshall College awarded him an honorary doctorate of fine arts, recognizing his contributions to the arts.