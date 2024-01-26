fbpx
    Subscribe
    KNOW YOUR CELEBRITY

    Jonathan Majors Net Worth

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Jonathan Majors net worth

    Jonathan Majors, the American actor renowned for his compelling performances in films such as “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and “Da 5 Bloods,” has garnered a net worth of $500,000. Beyond his achievements on screen, Majors’ career is marked by versatility, resilience, and critical acclaim.

    Jonathan Majors Net Worth $500,000
    Date of Birth September 7, 1989
    Place of Birth Lompoc, California
    Nationality American
    Profession Actor

    Early Life

    Born on September 7, 1989, in Lompoc, California, Jonathan Majors faced challenges during his youth, including arrests and suspensions. His passion for acting was ignited after witnessing Heath Ledger’s iconic portrayal in “The Dark Knight.” Majors overcame adversity, attending the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and later the Yale School of Drama.

    Jonathan Majors Net Worth

    Jonathan Majors Movies

    Majors made his cinematic debut in 2017 with “Hostiles,” followed by roles in “White Boy Rick” and “Out of Blue.” The breakout year arrived in 2019 with “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. Notable performances continued in “Da 5 Bloods,” “The Harder They Fall,” and “Creed III,” showcasing Majors’ range and talent.

    Jonathan Majors Emmy Recognition

    Returning to television in 2020, Majors starred in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” receiving acclaim and an Emmy Award nomination.

    Also Read: Zubby Michael Net Worth: Unveiling The Stature Of A Nollywood Icon With A Multimillion Wealth

    His portrayal of Atticus Freeman showcased his ability to excel in diverse roles. Additionally, Majors ventured into the Marvel universe, playing Kang the Conqueror in Disney+’s “Loki.”

    Jonathan Majors Net Worth

    Legal Issues

    In March 2023, Majors faced legal challenges following his arrest for assaulting his girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The incident led to a trial, and in December 2023, Majors was convicted on two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment. The consequences were far-reaching, resulting in the termination of his Marvel Studios contract and the suspension of recruitment commercials featuring Majors by the US Army.

    Jonathan Majors Net Worth

    Despite the legal setbacks, Jonathan Majors net worth stands at $500,000. His dedication to the craft and diverse roles contribute to a promising career trajectory, with potential for recovery and growth.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Zubby Michael Net Worth: Unveiling The Stature Of A Nollywood Icon With A Multimillion Wealth

    Jonathan Majors Net Worth

     
    Jordan Peele Net Worth

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X