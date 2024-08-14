Jonathan Scott’s Net Worth

Jonathan Silver Scott, a Canadian real estate agent, magician, producer, and reality television star, boasts an impressive net worth of $100 million. Best known as the co-host of the popular HGTV series “Property Brothers,” Jonathan, along with his twin brother Drew Scott, has built a media and home goods empire that has captured the hearts of millions. Through their company, Scott Brothers Global, the twins oversee a business empire that reportedly generates over $500 million in revenue annually.

Early Life

Jonathan Silver Scott was born on April 28, 1978, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, just four minutes before his twin brother, Drew Scott. They also have an older brother named James. Their parents, Jim and Joanne Scott, played significant roles in their lives. Jim Scott, a former stuntman, actor, and assistant director in the film industry, decided to settle in Canada with his family to provide a more stable upbringing for his children.

From a young age, Jonathan displayed a passion for the performing arts. He began participating in theater productions during elementary school and quickly rose to prominence as one of the world’s youngest international illusionists. In addition to his talents in magic, Jonathan also worked as a model and pursued martial arts, becoming a 13-time Canadian Karate champion.

Jonathan Scott Career

Jonathan and Drew’s interest in real estate started early. With the support of their father and older brother, they began flipping houses while still in high school. Their initial success was due in part to a Canadian legal loophole that allowed individuals with no credit and minimal cash to take over someone else’s mortgage without personally guaranteeing the loan. Their first house flip netted them $50,000, igniting their passion for real estate.

After high school, Jonathan pursued a business management program at the University of Calgary. During this time, the brothers continued to explore real estate investments. Jonathan eventually transferred to the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, where he became a licensed contractor.

In 2004, at the age of 26, Jonathan and Drew co-founded Scott Real Estate Inc., a company designed to be a one-stop shop for all real estate needs, including buying, selling, and renovation services. By 2008, the company had grown significantly, with over a dozen employees, laying the foundation for their future success in television.

Jonathan Scott Rise to Fame with Property Brothers

The brothers’ big break came when Drew began working with a production company called Cineflix, which originally planned to pair him with a female co-host for a show called “My Dream Home.” However, when the producers discovered that Drew had a twin brother, the concept evolved into what became “Property Brothers.” The show, which premiered on January 4, 2011, features Jonathan handling the contracting and remodeling aspects while Drew manages the real estate sales.

“Property Brothers” quickly became a hit, significantly boosting HGTV’s ratings. Within just three weeks of its American debut, the network’s ratings increased by 77%. The show went on to attract millions of viewers each week, making it one of the top programs on cable television for the 24-55 age demographic. Although ratings have slightly declined over the years, the show remains a staple on HGTV and airs in over 150 countries.

Expanding the Scott Brothers Empire

Before the success of “Property Brothers,” Jonathan and Drew founded Scott Brothers Entertainment in 2010. The company has since produced numerous reality programs for television, film, and the web, further solidifying the brothers’ status as entertainment powerhouses.

In 2017, the brothers expanded their business ventures by founding Scott Brothers Global. Two years later, they acquired the intellectual property rights to “Property Brothers” from Cineflix, allowing them to control and produce all future versions of the show. Under the Scott Brothers Global umbrella, the duo has built a thriving empire that includes a wide range of home goods.

In 2015, they launched an outdoor furniture brand called Scott Living in partnership with QVC. The brand quickly became a success, generating $100 million in revenue by 2016. The following year, they expanded their product offerings to include indoor furniture, fabrics, home decor, and more. Their products are sold in major retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, Hobby Lobby, and Lowe’s.

According to a 2018 interview with Entrepreneur magazine, the brothers’ combined businesses reportedly generate $500 million in revenue annually, although this figure has not been officially confirmed.

Personal Life

Jonathan Scott’s personal life has also garnered public attention. He married Kelsy Ully in 2007, but the couple separated in 2010. In August 2019, Jonathan began dating actress Zooey Deschanel, further increasing his visibility in the media.

