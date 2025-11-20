Jordan Palmer Siblings: All About Carson, Robert and Jennifer Santos

Jordan Palmer is a renowned American football quarterback coach and former NFL player, best known for his transformative work with some of the league’s top quarterbacks.

Born on May 30, 1984, in Westlake Village, California, Palmer grew up in a family deeply immersed in football, with his father, Bill Palmer, serving as a longtime high school coach in Southern California.

During his playing days, Palmer combined physical talent with a cerebral approach to the game, traits that later shaped his coaching philosophy.

After a professional playing career marked by perseverance rather than stardom, he pivoted to coaching, earning a reputation as one of the most influential private quarterback trainers in football.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jordan is the youngest of four siblings, raised alongside his brothers Carson and Robert, and sister Jennifer Santos.

The family’s athletic lineage is most prominently embodied by Carson Palmer, the eldest brother, who became a household name as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals and won the Heisman Trophy in 2002 at USC.

Carson’s success cast a long shadow over Jordan’s early career but also provided inspiration and opportunity.

In 2010, the brothers made NFL history by becoming the first siblings to hold quarterback spots on the same team, the Bengals, at the same time.

Robert Palmer, the second oldest, pursued a path outside professional sports, while Jennifer Santos has largely stayed out of the public eye, focusing on family life.

Also Read: David Carr Siblings: Meet Derek and Darren Carr

Career

Palmer’s football journey began at Mission Viejo High School in California, where he honed his skills under his father’s coaching before earning a scholarship to the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

As a four-year starter for the Miners from 2003 to 2006, he broke nearly every passing record in school history, amassing over 9,000 yards and 65 touchdowns.

This performance led to his selection in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins.

Palmer’s professional playing career spanned eight seasons, defined more by resilience than on-field statistics.

After being traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, he spent three years (2008-2010) as his brother Carson’s backup, appearing in four games and completing 11 of 18 passes for 66 yards with two interceptions.

He later joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012, the Chicago Bears in 2013, and had brief stints on the practice squads of the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans in 2014, retiring in 2015.

Undeterred, Palmer transitioned into coaching, founding QB Collective in 2016, a year-round training program for aspiring and professional quarterbacks.

Today, he operates out of Southern California, working one-on-one with NFL stars and draft prospects, blending film study, footwork drills, and psychological conditioning to elevate their games.

Accolades

Palmer has trained multiple No. 1 overall draft picks, including Joe Burrow (2020, Bengals) and Sam Darnold (2018, Jets), transforming raw talent into polished performers.

His most celebrated partnership is with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, whom he began coaching in 2018 and helped evolve from a turnover-prone rookie into a 2022 MVP runner-up and perennial Pro Bowler.

Allen has publicly credited Palmer as the most influential coach in his development.

Palmer has also worked with other stars such as Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford, and Baker Mayfield, contributing to their career resurgences.

Though he avoids formal titles, Palmer’s work has been profiled in outlets like ESPN and the New York Post.