Jordana Brewster Net Worth

Jordana Brewster, a Panamanian-born, Brazilian-American actress, and model, boasts an impressive net worth of $25 million. Best known for her portrayal of Mia Toretto in the wildly popular “Fast & Furious” franchise, Brewster has also made significant strides in television, starring in series like “As the World Turns,” “American Crime Story,” “Lethal Weapon,” and the TNT reboot of “Dallas.” Her career spans both film and television, with notable appearances in movies such as “D.E.B.S.,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning,” and “Random Acts of Violence.”

Early Life

Jordana Brewster was born on April 26, 1980, in Panama City, Panama. Her mother, Maria João, was a Brazilian swimsuit model who famously appeared on the cover of “Sports Illustrated” in 1978. Interestingly, Jordana and her mother reunited for an ad campaign in 2015. Her father is an American investment banker. The Brewster family moved to Manhattan when Jordana was ten, where she attended the prestigious Professional Children’s School. Jordana’s sister, Isabella, was married to retired NBA player Baron Davis from 2014 to 2017.

Brewster’s acting career began at the age of 15 with a role on the soap opera “All My Children.” That same year, she took on the role of Nikki Munson, a rebellious teenager, on another soap opera, “As the World Turns.” Brewster played Munson from 1995 to 2001, earning a nomination for a “Soap Opera Digest” Award in 1997. She made her film debut in 1998, starring in the science fiction horror film “The Faculty,” alongside Elijah Wood and Josh Hartnett. The following year, she appeared in the NBC television miniseries “The 60s,” starring alongside Julia Stiles and Josh Hamilton. Brewster later attended Yale University, where she earned a B.A. in English.

Jordana Brewster Movies and TV Shows

Jordana Brewster rose to prominence with her role as Mia Toretto in the 2001 racing film “The Fast and the Furious.” That same year, she starred in “The Invisible Circus,” a drama where she acted opposite Cameron Diaz. In 2004, she took a leading role in the teen action comedy “D.E.B.S.,” which, despite being a flop at the box office and among critics, developed a cult following.

Brewster’s next major theatrical release was the 2006 horror film prequel “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning,” which grossed $51.8 million at the box office on a $16 million budget. Her performance in the film earned her nominations for two Teen Choice Awards and a Scream Award. In 2009, she reprised her role as Mia in “Fast & Furious” and continued to appear in the franchise’s subsequent films, including “Fast Five” (2011), “Fast & Furious 6” (2013), and “Furious 7” (2015).

While maintaining a presence on television throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Brewster appeared in several shows, including “Chuck,” “Dark Blue,” and “Gigantic.” In 2012, she was cast as Elana Ramos in the TNT primetime soap opera “Dallas,” a role she played until the series’ cancellation in 2014. She also appeared in “American Crime Story” in 2016, portraying Denise Brown, and in “Lethal Weapon” as a psychiatrist for the LAPD, a role she held until 2018.

Public Image

Jordana Brewster is widely regarded as a sex symbol in the media, having been ranked among the “sexiest women in the world” by publications such as “Stuff” and “Maxim.” In 2015, she posed nude for the May issue of “Allure,” alongside other actresses like Nicole Beharie and Laverne Cox.

Jordana Brewster Husband

Brewster married film producer Andrew Form in 2007 after meeting him on the set of “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.” The couple had two sons via surrogacy before filing for divorce in mid-2020. In 2022, Brewster married corporate executive Mason Morfit.

Real Estate

In 2014, Jordana and Andrew purchased a one-acre property in Los Angeles for $4.6 million. They demolished the existing home and custom-built a 5,600-square-foot mansion. In November 2023, Brewster listed this home for rent at $50,000 per month. Before acquiring this property, the couple sold their previous home for $3.8 million, which they had purchased in 2011 for $3.4 million. Additionally, Brewster once owned a home above LA’s Sunset Strip, which she bought in 2002 for $880,000 and sold three years later for $1.75 million.

