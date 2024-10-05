José María Yazpik Siblings: Get to Know Cristina and Carlos Yazpik.

José María Yazpik is a prominent Mexican actor known for his role as Amado Carrillo Fuentes in Narcos and Narcos: Mexico.

He grew up in a wealthy family and initially pursued law before shifting to acting, graduating from the Centro de Educación Artística (CEA).

His notable films include Abel (2010) and Everybody Loves Somebody.

Yazpik’s diverse career encompasses acting, directing, and producing across various genres.

Siblings

José has two siblings, namely Cristina Yazpik and Carlos Yazpik.

He was born into a wealthy family in Mexico City, the son of gynecologist José María Meza and housewife Cristina Yazpik, who is of Lebanese descent.

The family moved to San Diego, California, when Yazpik was 12 years old, but they later returned to Tijuana, Mexico.

Career

Yazpik began his acting journey in the late 1990s after graduating from the Centro de Educación Artística (CEA) in Mexico City.

His early work primarily consisted of roles in telenovelas, which are popular soap operas in Latin America.

One of his first significant roles was in La vida en el espejo, a series that helped him gain recognition in the Mexican television landscape.

He continued to build his profile with appearances in other telenovelas, such as El amor de mi vida, which contributed to his growing popularity.

As Yazpik transitioned into film, he showcased his range as an actor through various notable projects.

In Abel, a critically acclaimed film directed by Diego Luna, Yazpik played a supporting role that highlighted his dramatic skills.

The film received positive reviews at various international film festivals, further establishing Yazpik’s reputation as a talented actor.

He also starred in Everybody Loves Somebody, a romantic comedy that featured a talented cast and demonstrated his versatility in handling both drama and comedy.

Yazpik gained significant international fame with his portrayal of Amado Carrillo Fuentes, a notorious drug lord, in the Netflix series Narcos and its sequel Narcos: Mexico.

In Narcos, which chronicles the history of drug cartels in Colombia, Yazpik’s performance introduced him to a global audience and showcased his ability to embody complex characters.

In addition to his work in Narcos, Yazpik has appeared in various films and television series, including Cuento Chino, a romantic comedy-drama that explores cultural differences and love, and El Chapo, a series that delves into the life of infamous drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, where Yazpik played a significant role.

Awards and accolades

Yazpik has received several awards and nominations throughout his acting career, highlighting his talent and contributions to film and television.

Notably, he won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Ariel Awards in 2006 for his role in Las vueltas del citrillo.

He has also been recognized with multiple nominations for his performances, including accolades for his work in both film and television series.

His portrayal of Amado Carrillo Fuentes in Narcos and Narcos: Mexico garnered him significant acclaim, contributing to the series’ success and enhancing his reputation as a leading actor in the industry.