Joseph Baena Siblings: Inside the Baena-Schwarzenegger Family

Joseph Baena is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred Patricia “Patty” Baena. He was born on October 2, 1997.

He is an American actor, bodybuilder, fitness model, and real estate agent.

Joseph is known for his physique and has been featured on the cover of Men’s Health magazine in March 2022.

He has also appeared in several films and TV shows, including Chariot, Bully High and Dancing with the Stars.

Joseph is currently affiliated with Aria Properties in Los Angeles, California, after earning his State of California Realtor’s License in 2022.

Siblings

Joseph’s half-siblings from his father’s marriage to Maria Shriver are Katherine Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Christopher Schwarzenegger.

Katherine, born on December 13, 1989, is an author. Christina, born on July 23, 1991, has maintained a lower profile.

Patrick, born on September 18, 1993, is an actor and model.

Christopher, born on September 27, 1997, has focused on his education and personal life away from the public eye.

Acting career

Joseph is making a name for himself in the acting world.

He has starred in various projects, including the John Malkovich sci-fi thriller Chariot and the coming-of-age drama, Bully High.

Joseph’s career is gaining momentum, with upcoming roles in action films like Called to Duty and Lava.

He recently joined the cast of Gunner, an action thriller alongside Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth.

Joseph’s passion for acting started with a short film recreating an iconic scene from T2, and he aspires to become a successful leading man in Hollywood.

Bodybuilding career

Starting at a young age, inspired by his father’s success, Joseph has competed in bodybuilding contests and achieved success.

His training regimen includes a mix of weightlifting, swimming, and cycling for overall fitness and functional strength.

Joseph and Arnold share a close bond over bodybuilding, with Arnold providing guidance through his book, The Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding.

While Joseph showcases his progress on social media, he aims to carve his own path in the fitness world, separate from his father’s renowned reputation.