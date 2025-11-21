Josh Duhamel Net Worth: How Much Is the Actor Worth Today?

American actor, producer, and former fashion model Josh Duhamel has an estimated net worth of $12 million. His wealth comes from a decades-long acting career spanning daytime soap operas, hit television shows, blockbuster films — including the Transformers franchise — and various commercial and voiceover roles. Before becoming a Hollywood leading man, Duhamel first gained recognition as a model, winning Male Model of the Year in 1997.

Josh Duhamel Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth November 14, 1972 Place of Birth Minot, North Dakota

Early Life

Josh Duhamel was born Joshua David Duhamel on November 14, 1972, in Minot, North Dakota. His mother was a teacher and entrepreneur, while his father worked in advertising. After his parents divorced, Josh was raised primarily by his mother alongside his three younger sisters: Ashlee, Kassidy, and Mckenzie. Despite the separation, he has maintained a close relationship with both parents.

Josh has a diverse ancestry that includes French-Canadian, Irish, German, English, Austrian, and Norwegian roots.

He attended Minot State University, where he played quarterback for the school’s football team. Originally planning to attend dental school, Josh left college just 1.5 credits shy of his degree to move to California. Years later, he returned and completed his remaining credits, officially graduating in 2005.

Modeling Career

After relocating to California, Josh began pursuing modeling. In 1997, he won IMTA’s Male Model of the Year, beating out notable competitors like Ashton Kutcher. This win propelled him into early entertainment work, including appearances in music videos such as:

Donna Summer’s “I Will Go With You” (1999)

(1999) Christina Aguilera’s “Genie in a Bottle” (1999)

These roles helped him transition into acting.

Breakthrough on Television

Josh’s first major acting role came in 1999 when he was cast as Leo du Pres on the ABC soap opera All My Children. He played the fan-favorite character until 2002.

Awards and Recognition

Three Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor

for Outstanding Supporting Actor Daytime Emmy Award win in 2002

Nominated alongside Rebecca Budig for “America’s Favorite Couple” at the Daytime Emmy’s 2003 Fan Awards

His performance established him as one of daytime TV’s rising stars.

Las Vegas (2003–2008)

After leaving All My Children, Josh secured the lead role of Danny McCoy, head of security at the fictional Montecito Casino, on NBC’s hit series Las Vegas. He appeared in the show for all five seasons, receiving Teen Choice Award nominations for:

Choice Breakout TV Star – Male

Choice TV Actor – Drama/Action Adventure

During this time, he also made guest appearances on shows like Crossing Jordan and Ed.

Film Career

Josh’s film career began in 2004 with Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! He later starred in:

Turistas (2006)

(2006) When in Rome (2010)

(2010) Life as We Know It (2010)

(2010) Safe Haven (2013)

(2013) You’re Not You (2014)

(2014) Love, Simon (2018)

(2018) Think Like a Dog (2020)

Transformers Franchise

Josh achieved global recognition when he starred as Captain William Lennox in Transformers (2007), produced by Steven Spielberg. He reprised the role in three sequels:

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

These films significantly boosted his career visibility and earnings.

Voice Acting

Duhamel has lent his voice to several animated shows, documentaries, and video games, including:

Fanboy & Chum Chum (2009–2012)

(2009–2012) Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2012–2015)

(2012–2015) Planet Ocean (narrator, 2012)

(narrator, 2012) Bomb Patrol Afghanistan (narrator, 2011–2012)

(narrator, 2011–2012) Skylanders: SuperChargers (2015)

(2015) Call of Duty: WWII (2017), providing both voice and performance capture

He has also appeared in series like Battle Creek, 11.22.63, Jupiter’s Legacy, Unsolved, LA to Vegas, and Veronica Mars.

Other Ventures

Josh co-owns 10 North Main, a restaurant in his hometown of Minot. He has also been featured in multiple promotional campaigns supporting North Dakota tourism.

In 2018, he starred in Taco Bell’s Web of Fries commercial series promoting their seasoned fries.

Personal Life

Josh began dating singer Fergie in 2004 after she guest-starred on Las Vegas. The couple married in 2009 and welcomed their son, Axl Jack, in 2013. They separated in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2019.

In September 2022, Josh married model Audra Mari. The couple later announced they were expecting their first child together.

Josh is a practicing Catholic and attends church regularly.

Real Estate

Josh has bought and sold several notable properties over the years:

Brentwood Mansion (with Fergie)

Purchased in 2007 for $4.875 million

8,232 sq. ft., with 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, pool, spa

Encino, California Homes

Purchased a home in Encino for $2.65 million after his divorce

after his divorce Listed the property for rent in 2024 for $15,000 per month

Bought another Encino home in 2023 for $5.9 million

Minnesota Lake Property

Josh and Audra have also been living part-time on a 26-acre, off-the-grid lakeside property in Minnesota, reflecting his preference for privacy and nature.

Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel net worth is estimated to be $12 million.