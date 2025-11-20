Josh McCown Siblings: Meet Randy and Luke McCown

Joshua John McCown, born on July 4, 1979, in Jacksonville, Texas, is a former professional American football quarterback who transitioned into coaching after an 18-year career in the National Football League.

Growing up on his family’s ranch in East Texas, McCown developed a strong work ethic early on, often helping with chores like chopping firewood alongside his siblings.

He attended Jacksonville High School, where he developed his football skills before moving on to Jacksonville College and later Sam Houston State University.

Drafted in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2002, McCown became known as a reliable journeyman quarterback, playing for 12 different teams and showing resilience in a league that demands adaptability.

Siblings

Josh’s older brother, Randy McCown, born on February 16, 1977, was a standout quarterback at Texas A&M University from 1996 to 1999, where he threw for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Though Randy pursued a brief professional career in the Arena Football League and other minor leagues, he did not reach the NFL level but remained an influential figure in the family.

The youngest brother, Luke McCown, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2004.

Luke enjoyed a nine-year NFL career, starting games for teams such as the Buccaneers and Saints, and faced Josh in a 2013 matchup when Luke was with the Lions and Josh with the Bears.

Career

McCown’s NFL career began with the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent his first three seasons as a backup and occasional starter, posting a 1-5 record in his initial starts in 2004.

After stints with the Detroit Lions and a return to Arizona, he found momentum in 2013 with the Chicago Bears, stepping in for an injured Jay Cutler and leading the team to four straight wins.

In eight games that season, he threw for over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns, earning praise for his composure under pressure.

His career continued as a veteran presence with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014, where he started 11 games, and the Cleveland Browns in 2015, where he recorded a franchise-best 457-yard passing performance in an overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens.

McCown’s 2017 season with the New York Jets was his strongest statistically, starting 13 games, completing 67.3 percent of his passes, and throwing for 2,926 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He concluded his playing years in 2019 with the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring in 2020 to focus on family and coaching.

Throughout his NFL journey, McCown appeared in 126 games, started 76, and accumulated 15,358 passing yards with 98 touchdowns.

Accolades

McCown was named the Southland Football League Player of the Year in 2001, earned First-Team All-SFL honors, and was selected as a Third-Team Division I-AA All-American.

His 2013 performance with the Chicago Bears earned him a spot on the USA Today All-Joe Team in 2014, celebrating underrated players who step up in key moments.

That same year, he received the Brian Piccolo Award from the Bears, honoring his courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication, and humor.

In 2017, McCown was voted the New York Jets’ Curtis Martin Team MVP, becoming the oldest position player to win the honor at age 38.

He also earned NFL Player of the Week awards multiple times, including after his 457-yard game with the Browns, solidifying his reputation as a respected veteran presence.