Journalist mourns after both parents are killed in road accident along Narok-Bomet highway

A journalist with the Standard Group lost his parents to an accident along the Narok-Bomet Highway.

The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon in the Ololunga area, police said.

Journalist Edwin Nyarangi said he is mourning the death of his parents, who were involved in the collision with a truck as they traveled to attend his graduation ceremony in Thika Town.

“What a sad night team. I have lost my dad and mum in a grisly road accident in a head-on collision with a truck as they were driving to Nairobi to attend my graduation in Mount Kenya University on Friday. The accident happened in Narok Town on Wednesday afternoon,” he told his colleagues on Wednesday night.

According to police and the family, the parents identified as Josiah Biyogo Onyancha, 65 and his wife Hellen Biyogo died in the accident as they raced towards Narok direction.

This is after their saloon car collided head on with an oncoming lorry- a Toyota Dyna.

Witnesses said the saloon car that the couple was driving was overtaking a fleet of cars when it collided head on with the lorry.

As a result of the collision, Onyancha who is a cleric in Kisii died on the spot while his wife was rescued and rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to the injuries.

The driver of the lorry was also injured and admitted at the Narok County Referral Hospital. The vehicles involved in the accident were towed to the local police station pending further action.

The bodies were moved to the local mortuary pending an autopsy. The two were among eight people who were killed in separate accidents on Wednesday alone.

They included three pedestrians, a driver, two riders, a passenger and a pillion passenger.,

At least 21 people including nine passengers, five riders, two drivers and two pillion passengers were injured in the accidents, police said.

For instance, along Ituramiru-Gatundu Road in Kiambu County, a pedestrian aged 52 was knocked and killed by a speeding car.

In Karuri, Kiambu County, another pedestrian was fatally knocked in Ndenderu area by a speeding Range Rover.

Two other people were killed in an accident in Daraja Mbili area, Kisii Town, police said. They included a pedestrian and a rider.

Along Bondo-Kisumu Road, a rider was killed in an accident involving a trailer while along Sultan-Kipini Road in Kajiado County, a pillion passenger was killed in an accident, police said.

Police said they are investigating the incidents.